Silver One Announces Oversubscribed And Upsized $32 Million Private Placement Financing

January 14, 2026 3:34 PM EST | Source: Silver One Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (see news release dated January 13, 2026). The Company will issue up to 55,173,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.58 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $32,000,340 (the "Offering"). The Company has closed the order book and does not expect to increase the Offering further.

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share ("Share") and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one (1) additional common share (a "Warrant Share") at $0.80 per Warrant Share for a period of three years from the date of issue.

The Units will be offered pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935, Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, to purchasers resident in Canada (other than the province of Quebec), and in other qualifying jurisdictions outside of Canada on a private placement basis pursuant to relevant prospectus and registration exemptions in accordance with applicable laws. The securities issued under the Offering to Canadian subscribers will not be subject to a hold period in Canada.

The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Offering as permitted by applicable securities laws and the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange.

There is an amended and restated offering document related to the Offering (the " Amended and Restated Offering Document ") that can be accessed under the Company's profile at and on the Company's website at . Prospective investors should read the Amended and Restated Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used on (i) its drilling program at the Candelaria Project; (ii) certain exploration and geophysics work at its mineral properties; (iii) metallurgical and environmental work at the Candelaria Project, (iv) preparing a pre-feasibility study on the Candelaria Project; (v) annual mineral claim payments to the Bureau of Land Management; (vi) exploration drilling at the Company's mineral properties and (vii) general working capital purposes.

Closing of the Offering may occur in one or more tranches as determined by the Company. Closing is expected within three weeks or such other date as the Company may determine and is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of any of the securities offered in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including the United States of America. The securities being offered as part of the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly may not be offered or sold in the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws, or pursuant to available exemptions therefrom.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds a 100%-interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company has staked 636 lode claims and entered into a Lease/Purchase Agreement to acquire five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

Silver One also owns a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the "Arizona Silver Belt", immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe, Arizona.

For more information, please contact:

Silver One Resources Inc.

Gary Lindsey - VP, Investor Relations

Phone: 604-974‐5274

Mobile: (720) 273-6224

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Silver One cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Silver One's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Silver One's limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Silver One undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

