North Point Global Transportation Expands Group Travel Fleet with 56-, 40-, 34-, and 24-Passenger Vehicles

Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - North Point Global Transportation Services, a premier provider of luxury chauffeured transportation, today announced an expansion of its group travel fleet with new 56-passenger motor coaches, additional 40- and 34-passenger Temsa Executive Coaches, and 24-passenger minibuses. The enhanced fleet supports rising demand for corporate events, conferences, sporting events, airport transfers, and multi-day group programs.

"Our clients count on us to execute seamless, large-scale transportation," said Tony Mehdiof, CEO of North Point Global. "With these additions, we can deliver the same North Point luxury experience across every passenger capacity."

Meeting Demand Across Georgia and the Southeast

North Point Global has long been a trusted provider in the Atlanta bus charter segment, where scalability and service consistency are key to meeting corporate and institutional demands. Its commitment to excellence also extends to its well-established Atlanta limo service, known for accommodating executives and VIP travelers with discretion and punctuality.

Beyond traditional charters, the company's expanded fleet handles a variety of specialized services. These include airport greeter coordination, as-directed service for high-profile clients, film industry transportation, golf tour arrangements, and even large-scale coordination for international events. This versatility ensures clients receive end-to-end ground transportation solutions under a single, trusted provider.

About North Point Global

North Point Global Transportation Services is a luxury chauffeured transportation provider headquartered in Atlanta, delivering executive, corporate, and group travel solutions worldwide. The company supports meetings and events, airport transfers, roadshows, and multi-day programs with a focus on safety, reliability, and white-glove service. Through a trusted global network of vetted affiliates, North Point ensures the same standard of service extends to international destinations-offering clients consistent, professional transportation across major cities around the world.

