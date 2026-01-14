MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Pioneer AI Foundry Announces Quarterly Results

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) (FSE: 6NU0) ("Pioneer" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its interim financial statements for the quarter ended November 30, 2025 and its related management's discussion and analysis.

During the second quarter, Pioneer recorded its first revenue, totaling $46,480, derived from a Kora AI services contract. While the Company reported a net loss of $2,292,591 for the quarter, this was primarily driven by non-cash, mark-to-market fair value adjustments of $1.5 million on strategic venture investments and one-time marketing expenditures.

The Company continues to advance its Layered Treasury model, which combines a proprietary direct Bitcoin treasury, recently bolstered by a $500,000 BTC allocation and equity stakes in AI and decentralized finance (DeFi) innovators. A major technical milestone was achieved during the period with the successful internal testing of the Model Context Protocol (MCP) cloud environment for Kora, Pioneer's flagship AI-powered trading platform.

Subsequent to the quarter-end, its strategic partner Satsuma Technology PLC (LSE: SATS) successfully up-listed to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on December 19, 2025. This significant event for Satsuma, which recently reported holding 1,153 BTC in its treasury.

"Our Q2 results reflect the ongoing development phase of our Kora platform," said Darcy Taylor, CEO of Pioneer AI Foundry. "The successful up-listing of Satsuma to the LSE Main Market is a powerful testament to the caliber of our venture partners and the long-term value inherent in our diversified portfolio."

The Company also announces that, as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, its has filed an amended and restated management's discussion and analysis for the interim period ended August 31, 2025 ("Q1 MD&A"), which should be read in conjunction with its interim financial statements for that period (the financial statements remain unchanged). Both can also be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

The Q1 MD&A was amended and restated to provide further clarity and information regarding the Company's subsidiaries and strategic investments. In particular, the amended Q1 MD&A provides further discussion regarding the Company's KORA AI platform (including discussion regarding its development timelines), strategic investments and partnerships, expenses during the period, related party transactions, as well as an update regarding the Company's subsidiaries.

In regards to the latter, the Company clarifies that its subsidiary Crowdform is in the process of being wound up as a result of key staff moving from the United Kingdom to Singapore, who will work under the Company's Singaporean subsidiary, Kora AI Pte Ltd., to continue work on the KORA AI platform. All previous equity investments held by the Company through Crowdform are now held by the parent company.

The amended Q1 MD&A also provides further discussion of the notes issued by the Company in Q1 2025 (the "Notes"). The Notes contain a feature whereby the Company will pay holders of the Notes a premium, the calculation of which will be based, in part, on the performance of the KORA AI platform relative to any natural growth in value of Bitcoin. As such, the Notes are considered "embedded derivatives" under IFRS. Please refer to the amended Q1 MD&A for further discussion on this point.

ABOUT PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) is a publicly listed venture builder advancing agentic AI at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance. Through its subsidiary Kora AI Pte Ltd, Pioneer has developed KORA, an AI-driven product focused on DeFi that is currently in private beta testing. The Company also maintains strategic minority equity interests in ventures driving innovation in AI and Bitcoin treasury strategies. These include Cykel AI Plc, Sundae Bar Plc, Supernova Digital Assets Plc., Astrid Intelligence Plc and Satsuma Technology Plc.

For more information, visit or .

ON BEHALF OF PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

"Darcy Taylor"

CEO & Director

Capital Markets Contact: Julia Becker, +1(604)785-0850

