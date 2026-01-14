403
Kuwait Fire Force Partakes In NATO Meeting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSLES, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) took part in the annual meeting of the NATO regional center and Istanbul cooperation imitative held on Wednesday in Brussels to discuss the center's future plan and action for 2026-2027.
Communication officers represented the KFF in the meeting which reviewed programs and focused on boosting coordination and cooperation among bodies, in a manner that aligns with accredited international standards.
The KFF's statement during the meeting affirmed the necessity of focusing on specialized preparing in AI applications and managing risks due to the key role of these techniques in predicting incidents, analyzing data and backing decision-making.
The techniques also help develop smart systems that contribute to enhancing operational efficiency and improving response times to various incidents and emergencies.
KFF's Colonel Mohammad Abdulmohsen Abbas and Captain Salem Abdulkhaleq Abdulmajeed partook in the meeting. (end)
