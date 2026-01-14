403
EP Reaffirms Unequivocal Support For Greenland, Denmark
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Brussels, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Leaders of political groups in the European Parliament on Wednesday reaffirmed their "unequivocal support" for Greenland and Denmark.
Stressing the EP's firm commitment to multilateralism and the rules-based international order, they rejected any attempt to undermine the sovereignty or territorial integrity of either, according to a statement adopted by the Conference of Presidents.
Any attempt to undermine the sovereignty or territorial integrity of Denmark and Greenland constitutes a clear violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.
Arctic security is a strategic priority for the European Union, noting the EU's strong commitment to safeguarding the region through its Arctic Strategy, which also focuses on sustainable development and close cooperation with local communities, the statement says.
It noted that the Kingdom of Denmark, including Greenland, is a NATO member fully covered by the Alliance's collective security guarantees, adding that the European Parliament will continue to strengthen European defence capabilities and ensure EU member states meet their NATO commitments, including through sustained defence investment and a stronger presence in the Arctic.
The Parliament stressed that decisions concerning Denmark and Greenland belong exclusively to Denmark and Greenland, recalling that the United States recognised Denmark's full sovereignty over Greenland in a 1916 agreement, and said that any external attempts to alter the status quo are unacceptable.
The European Parliament condemned statements by the administration of US President Donald Trump on Greenland, describing them as an unacceptable challenge to international law, the UN Charter, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a NATO ally.
The Parliament also called on the European Commission and the European Council to define concrete and tangible support for Greenland and Denmark in line with EU principles, international law, and the NATO Charter. (end)
