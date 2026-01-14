403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye Welcome Palestinian Technocratic Cmte Of Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Egypt, Qatar and Turkiye welcomed on Wednesday the completion of forming a Palestinian technocratic committee to run the Gaza Strip, as a key step for restoring stability and improving humanitarian situations in the Strip.
In a tripartite statement made by the abovementioned states, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said the committee led by Dr. Ali Shaath is a paramount advance on creating atmospheres to carry out the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, in accordance with the plan declared by US President Donald Trump.
The statement affirmed the importance of the step in paving the way for the full implementation of the deal's provisions, calling on all parties to be committed to fully implementing the deal so as to achieve a sustainable peace and create required conditions for the Strip reconstruction.
It underlined that achieving stability in the Strip requires international and regional concerted efforts, in a manner that meets the aspirations of the Palestinian people for security, stability, and a decent life.
Earlier in the day, Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announced consensus on forming a 15-member Palestinian technocratic committee. (pickup previous)
mm
In a tripartite statement made by the abovementioned states, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said the committee led by Dr. Ali Shaath is a paramount advance on creating atmospheres to carry out the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, in accordance with the plan declared by US President Donald Trump.
The statement affirmed the importance of the step in paving the way for the full implementation of the deal's provisions, calling on all parties to be committed to fully implementing the deal so as to achieve a sustainable peace and create required conditions for the Strip reconstruction.
It underlined that achieving stability in the Strip requires international and regional concerted efforts, in a manner that meets the aspirations of the Palestinian people for security, stability, and a decent life.
Earlier in the day, Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announced consensus on forming a 15-member Palestinian technocratic committee. (pickup previous)
mm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment