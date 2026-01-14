403
Att., Corrected Rpt -- To Fix Dateline
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
POL-US-GREENLAND-TRUMP
Trump: US needs Greenland for national security
WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- US President Donald J. Trump insisted that his country needed Greenland "for national security."
"If we don't go in, Russia is gonna go in and China is gonna go in, and there's not a thing that Denmark can do about it - but we can do everything about it," he argued in press remarks at the White House on Wednesday.
On Venezuela, he said he "just had a great conversation today" with interim President Delcy Rodriguez and "she's a terrific person. I mean, she's somebody that we've worked with very well."
US Secretary of State "Marco Rubio is dealing with her," President Trump noted.
"I dealt with her this morning. We had a call, a long call. We discussed a lot of things, and I think we're getting along very well with Venezuela," he added. (end)
