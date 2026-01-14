403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3270443 KUWAIT -- The weekly cabinet meeting reviews the outcomes of the state visit to Kuwait by Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.
3270458 KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Ministry of Interior will conduct a test run of civil defense sirens on Monday, January 19, at 10:00 am local time.
3270463 GAZA -- Gaza hospitals report 15 deaths from Israeli occupation attacks over the past 24 hours.
3270461 CAIRO -- Palestinian factions confirm full commitment to implementing the Gaza ceasefire agreement in all its phases.
3270473 WASHINGTON -- US President's Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff announces the start of second phase of Gaza ceasefire agreement.
3270481 WASHINGTON -- US Department of State pauses immigrant visa processing for 75 countries.
3270527 WASHINGTON -- Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers agree with US officials on forming a high-level working group on Greenland. (end)
gb
3270458 KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Ministry of Interior will conduct a test run of civil defense sirens on Monday, January 19, at 10:00 am local time.
3270463 GAZA -- Gaza hospitals report 15 deaths from Israeli occupation attacks over the past 24 hours.
3270461 CAIRO -- Palestinian factions confirm full commitment to implementing the Gaza ceasefire agreement in all its phases.
3270473 WASHINGTON -- US President's Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff announces the start of second phase of Gaza ceasefire agreement.
3270481 WASHINGTON -- US Department of State pauses immigrant visa processing for 75 countries.
3270527 WASHINGTON -- Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers agree with US officials on forming a high-level working group on Greenland. (end)
gb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment