US Visa Policy For The Caribbean Is Changing

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

TORONTO, Canada – Multiple US media outlets are reporting a pause in the US immigration process for 75 countries, first reported by Fox News, which cited a State Department memo, to include 12 members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

“As of this moment, no formal announcement has been made, and no official communication has been issued to the embassies of the countries reportedly affected. Antigua and Barbuda has been included in lists currently circulating in this regard,” said Antigua and Barbuda Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders.

The apparent suspension of visa processing for applicants from approximately 75 countries, to take effect on January 21, 2026, is presumptive on the grounds of conducting a reassessment of immigrant visa processing.

The affected countries, according to the report, of the 75 listed comprises of Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Yemen.

A notable commonality of five Caribbean countries listed above includes CIP/CBI participating countries.

“Some of these countries have offered Citizenship by Investment ( CBI ) without residency, which poses challenges for screening and vetting purposes. As an example, a foreign national from a country that is subject to travel restrictions could purchase CBI from a second country that is not subject to travel restrictions, obtain a passport in the citizenship of that second country, and subsequently apply for a United States visa for travel to the United States, thus evading the travel restrictions on his or her first country. Additionally, United States law enforcement and the Department of State have found that, historically, CBI programs have been susceptible to several risks. These risks include allowing an individual to conceal his or her identity and assets to circumvent travel restrictions or financial or banking restrictions,” US presidential proclamation.

“The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement Wednesday.“Immigrant visa processing from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassess immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits,” he said.

Last week, CNG reported more US action expected of the Trump administration, in furtherance of tariffs, new visa restrictions, Caribbean CIP/CBI, and the declaration“this is our hemisphere,” has relatively sanctioned a reset in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Similarly, Caribbean governments responded to US visa bonds and travel to the United States. CARICOM and OECS have done the same in December 2025.

On December 16, 2025, a US presidential proclamation said:

“Restricting and limiting the entry of foreign nations to protest the security of the United States, proclamartion,“reinstated Executive Order 14161 of January 20, 2025 (Protecting the United States From Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats), and Proclamation 10949 of June 4, 2025 (Restricting the Entry of Foreign Nationals To Protect the United States From Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats).

“The United States must exercise extreme vigilance during the visa-issuance and immigration processes to identify, prior to their admission or entry into the United States, foreign nationals who intend to harm Americans or our national interests. The United States Government must ensure that admitted aliens do not intend to threaten its citizens; undermine or destabilize its culture, government, institutions, or founding principles; or advocate for, aid, or support designated foreign terrorists or other threats to our national security.”

“As cited in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Entry/Exit Overstay Report, foreign nationals from many countries have high nonimmigrant visa overstay rates. These visa overstays and other abuses flagrantly violate United States immigration laws, despite generous incentives offered by my Administration - for example, the ability to self-deport using the CBP Home app. To faithfully uphold United States immigration law, the flow of foreigners from countries with high overstay rates or significant fraud must stop.”

“Starting January 21, 2026, nationals of Antigua and Barbuda and/or Dominica who are found otherwise eligible for a B1/B2 visa must post a bond of up to $15,000. At the time of the interview, the consular officer will inform the applicant whether they are eligible for a visa and will provide instructions on how to pay this bond. Applicants must not use any third-party website for posting the bond, nor pay a bond before instructed to do so by a consular officer. B1/B2 visas for nationals of Antigua and Barbuda and/or Dominica cannot be issued until the bond has been paid. This requirement applies regardless of place of application.”

Last week, regional governments announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the government of the United States on third-country nationals (refugees, deportees). Much to the displeasure of Caribbean nationals, the agreement is said to be a“ framework for co-operation,” while the content is not for public consumption.

Destabilising factors

Ongoing US action on small economies, inclusive of the Caribbean region, has destabilising factors on development, economic stability, and governance.

Contingent on US economic and foreign policy, as well as global market shocks, the Caribbean is exposed to immediate and long-term effects, and a 'double-edged sword' for the Caribbean region's tourism-dependent economies, trade, transportation and travel.

There are many significant risks to regional economic stability. Mitigation of inherent security, visa, travel, transportation, and economic factors requires primary resolution and net benefit for regional stability.

The post US visa policy for the Caribbean is changing appeared first on Caribbean News Global.