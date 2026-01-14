Taiwan Reports Record High Foreign Trade In 2025

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Exports and imports both hit record highs in 2025, surging 34.9 percent to US$640.75 billion and 22.6 percent to US$483.61 billion, respectively, to create the highest annual trade surplus of US$157.14 billion.

According to the Ministry of Finance (MOF), December exports rose 43.4 percent year on year to US$62.48 billion, the second-highest monthly figure and the 26th month of consecutive growth, while imports gained 14.9 percent to US$43.04, also the second monthly highest.

The ministry attributed strong export numbers to robust global demand for artificial intelligence applications, high-performance computing and cloud services.

“Information communication technology and audio-visuals, electronics components and parts, and machinery were the top three export items, with the first two categories both reporting the highest export values on record,” MOF said.

The US, China, Hong Kong, and 10 major Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries remained the top three destinations for Taiwan's exports. Exports in 2025 to the US and ASEAN nations were both the highest on record.

While potential geopolitical risk and uncertainties stemming from the US administration's tariff policies may slow down global trade, the MOF anticipates major cloud service suppliers to step up investment spending, while many countries will continue supporting sovereign AI development and computing infrastructure construction.

Due to Taiwan's advantages in the global semiconductor and ICT supply chains, the ministry remains optimistic about 2026 export prospects.

