MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Trump administration is following through on our commitment to deliver $3 million in much-needed disaster relief to the Cuban people affected by hurricane Melissa.

The United States remains steadfast in supporting the Cuban people's post-disaster recovery. The first in a series of shipments of humanitarian assistance is designed to reach those most in need, bypassing regime interference, and ensuring transparency and accountability.

Our humanitarian assistance is part of a broader effort to stand with the Cuban people as they seek a better future.

Key facts:



This support will reach an estimated 6,000 families-approximately 24,000 individuals-in the hardest-hit provinces of Santiago de Cuba, Holguin, Granma, and Guantanamo.

Charter flights carrying assistance will depart from Miami on January 14 and January 16 and arrive in Holguin and Santiago de Cuba, respectively. Each flight will deliver more than 525 food kits and 650 hygiene and water treatment kits, reaching over 1,000 families. A commercial vessel scheduled to dock in Santiago de Cuba in a few weeks will carry the rest of the assistance.

Types of assistance include, but are not limited to:



Food Kits: Rice, beans, oil, and sugar to help families meet basic nutritional needs.



Hygiene and Water Treatment Kits: Water purification tablets and storage containers for safe drinking water.



Kitchen Sets: Pots and cooking utensils to help families prepare meals. Household Items: Sheets and blankets to stay warm, solar lanterns for lighting during outages, and other essentials.

“We are working closely with the Catholic Church to ensure assistance reaches the Cuban people directly and without regime interference,” US Department of State said Wednesday.

The post US disaster assistance to the Cuban people appeared first on Caribbean News Global.