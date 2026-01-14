Jamaica's Agricultural Sector Mounting Swift Recovery

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Garwin Davis

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – Minister of agriculture, fisheries and mining, Floyd Green, says the agricultural sector is showing signs of a swift recovery in the aftermath of hurricane Melissa, with several short-term crops already returning to the market.

Hurricane Melissa made landfall on October 28, 2025, as a catastrophic Category Five storm, causing an estimated $30 billion in agricultural damage and impacting more than 70,000 farmers.

Minister Green, who was addressing the launch of a $17-million potato seed distribution project in Lorrimers, Trelawny, on January 7, said that the strategic response from the government, along with the resilience of farmers, has enabled a quick return to planting. Government has provided more than $50 million worth of seeds and substantial fertiliser support, including distribution of 7,000 bags islandwide.

“Within two weeks of Melissa's passage, the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) distributed 6,500 seed packs, and several farmers were back in the fields within days. The rapid re-engagement with planting enabled short-cycle crops such as cucumber, lettuce and beetroot to return to markets, helping to stabilise prices for consumers and preserve livelihoods for farm families,” the minister pointed out.

Minister Green said that less than three months after the hurricane, the current situation is not only“remarkable” but also a prelude of greater things to come. He informed that before Melissa struck, the sector was on track to achieve a historic 900,000 tonnes of domestic production, surpassing the more than 800,000 tonnes of produce in 2022, which is the country's best year on record.

Minister Green noted that while the recovery has been swift for crops, the livestock sector faces a longer road to recovery with the loss of 1.1 million birds – 700,000 broilers and 400,000 layers.

To quicken the pace of recovery in poultry, the government has allocated $100 million for replacement birds, rehabilitation of damaged facilities, and broader infrastructure upgrades.

“We are not just giving them chickens; we are helping them rebuild stronger,” the minister said, as he welcomed the launch of the potato planting programme, which includes the distribution of Chieftain Super Elite potato seeds to small-scale rural farmers. He noted that the undertaking reinforces Jamaica's commitment to inclusive growth in agriculture.

It is being carried out under the Sustainable Agriculture in the Caribbean (SAC) Project, which is implemented by the World University Service of Canada (WUSC) with funding support from the government of Canada through Global Affairs Canada (GAC).

Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Mark Berman, said that Canada's ongoing partnership with Jamaica through the SAC Project is alive and well. He noted that the initiative has trained 3,300 farmers, equipped 180 extension officers, and introduced climate-resilient technologies that have driven notable gains in agricultural production.

High Commissioner Berman said that in the wake of hurricane Melissa, Canada mobilised rapid-response support through the SAC's Rapid Response Programme, with more than 200 farmers already benefiting, noting that the Canadian government has committed an additional CAD 1 million to bolster Jamaica's agricultural recovery efforts.

