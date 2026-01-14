St Vincent Launches SVG Sailing Week 2026

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) KINGSTOWN, St Vincent – The countdown to SVG Sailing Week 2026 has officially begun following a successful media launch and signing ceremony, which brought together government leaders, sponsors, partners, sailing stakeholders and members of the media to formally chart the course for the 2026 staging of the event.

Taking place March 29 – April 6, 2026, SVG Sailing Week offers sailors and spectators a distinctive multi-island regatta experience, combining competitive racing with immersive destination experiences across St Vincent, Canouan, and Bequia.

During the ceremony, key partnerships were formally signed, underscoring the strong collaboration between the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA), government agencies, private-sector sponsors and community partners that continue to drive the success of the event.

In presenting the vision for the 2026 edition, Annette Mark, chief executive officer of the SVG Tourism Authority, highlighted the growing international profile of SVG Sailing Week and its importance to destination marketing, noting that the event showcases St Vincent and the Grenadines as a premier sailing, lifestyle and multi-island destination.

Remarks were also delivered by representatives of the sailing and community partners, including the Veterans Sailing Club and the Bequia Onshore Committee, who emphasised the role of local participation, youth engagement, and cultural integration in shaping the Sailing Week experience.

Ministerial support for the event was reaffirmed by the Honourable Kaschaka Cupid, minister of youth, sports, culture and creative industries, Dr Kishore Shallow, minister of tourism, civil aviation and sustainable development, both of whom underscored the event's contribution to sports development, cultural promotion, and economic impact across the islands.

Delivering the feature address, prime minister Dr Godwin Friday emphasised the significance of SVG Sailing Week as a platform for national development, public-private partnership, and international visibility, noting its role in strengthening tourism, stimulating economic activity, and positioning St Vincent and the Grenadines as a host of world-class events.

SVG Sailing Week 2026 will feature a mix of competitive races and heritage regattas, including the Canouan Cup, the renowned Bequia Easter Regatta, and traditional Double Ender racing, offering participants a rare blend of modern sailing and Caribbean maritime tradition.

With enhanced airlift, growing marina infrastructure, and strong community involvement, SVG Sailing Week continues to attract regional and international sailors, travel enthusiasts, and spectators looking for a regatta experience that goes beyond the racecourse. The organisers are confident that SVG Sailing Week 2026 will build on the success of previous editions and deliver another unforgettable celebration of sailing, sport, and island life.

SVG Sailing Week 2026 promises world-class sailing by day and vibrant cultural celebrations by night, delivering a uniquely Caribbean experience on and off the water.

