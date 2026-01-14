PM Mark Carney's Trip A Chance To Stabilize Canadian-Chinese Ties
Despite occasional diplomatic engagement since then, the conditions for genuine co-operation between Canada and China failed to materialize, and the relationship remained overshadowed by the Meng Wanzhou affair, the ordeal of the“Two Michaels” and disputes over foreign interference.
Threats by United States President Donald Trump to make Canada a 51st state, combined with his disruptive trade policies, have forced Ottawa to re-examine the risks of excessive economic dependence on its closest ally and articulate an ambition to double Canada's non-US exports over the next decade.
As Prime Minister Mark Carney recently put it:“Never have all your eggs in one basket. We have too many eggs in the American basket.” At the same time, China has signaled a willingness to stabilize strained relations following Carney's election win last year.Canada-China tariffs
Two developments – Foreign Minister Anita Anand's visit to Beijing and a Carney-Xi informal meeting on the margins of the APEC summit last October – suggest that the groundwork now exists for a serious stabilization of Canada-China relations.
Carney's visit to China this week builds on this emerging momentum. He arrived in Beijing on Wednesday.
While the visit could be positive, Canadian expectations should be realistic, since the trip marks a stabilizing process rather than a symbol of stabilized relationship.
