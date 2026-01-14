Mike Guldin Joins Forces With Grammy® Winner Kevin Mckendree

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Acclaimed blues-rocker Mike Guldin has signed with Blue Sky Tunes, part of the Qualified Records group, for the release of his all-new 2026 album,“While I Can.” Produced by multi-Grammy-winning musician Kevin McKendree, the record showcases Guldin's trademark grit, soulful vocals, and powerful guitar work alongside a fresh, deeply personal songwriting approach.

"When Kevin and I decided to embark on this album journey he asked me why I wanted to make this album. I have been a huge fan of Kevin's talent for many years going back to his days with Lee Roy Parnell's band and subsequently with his tenure with Delbert McClinton. We have recorded together numerous times, and it was a natural progression to have Kevin produce this release.” He continues:“As we were writing most of the songs on this album, I mentioned to Kevin that my dad Vernie always told me that if there is something you want to, just do it. Don't wait until it's too late! Kevin's suggestion that the title should be something related to that advice lead to the album being entitled“While I Can."

"I am extremely excited to be working with Kevin and his label partner John Heithaus and their team at Blue Sky Tunes to release this new project. We hope you enjoy the musical journey that is“While I Can”. The icing on the cake was being able to record most of these tracks with several of Nashville's top session players and touring pros with far too many credits to list here:“The Hot Links”- Kevin McKendree, Steve Mackey, James Pennebaker and Lynn Williams."

"Special thanks and love to my wife, Michelle, my children and grandchildren, my Tumbler band mates, especially the fans of our music, and all of the wonderful artists who shared their talents on the project."

McKendree, who co-wrote several tracks, adds,“Mike's got this rare mix of raw emotion and pure soul. In the studio, he's fearless-always looking to serve the song. This record has that same spirit. It's real, it's heartfelt, and it's 100% Mike.”



About Mike Guldin

A Two Time International Blues Challenge Finalist (The Blues Foundation) with decades of touring, festival appearances, and fan-favorite releases, Guldin has built a reputation as a powerhouse of the blues and roots music scene. Backed by his band“Rollin' & Tumblin',” Guldin blends electric blues, Americana, and soul into a signature sound that's earned him loyal fans nationwide. While I Can will be released 4/1 with upcoming singles and live dates to be announced so stay tuned for more.