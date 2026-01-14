New Site In Lommel, Belgium: Aqua Free Successfully Completes Set-Up Phase With ISO 9001 Certification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lommel / Hamburg, 01/15/2026 – Aqua free, a leading provider of innovative drinking-water hygiene solutions, has successfully moved into its new, state-of-the-art facility in Lommel and has now also obtained ISO 9001 certification for the site. This marks a key milestone in the ongoing development of the new location: processes, responsibilities and quality standards have been audited and confirmed against an internationally recognised benchmark.

The site expansion enables Aqua free to strategically increase capacity in research and development as well as production. The new facility allows the company to respond faster and more flexibly to rising demand for advanced membrane filters and to further strengthen bespoke OEM partnerships with leading customers.

ISO 9001 is recognised worldwide as the standard for quality management. It demonstrates that an organisation systematically controls its operations, manages risks, ensures consistent and repeatable quality, and implements continuous improvement – an important trust anchor for customers and partners.

“Especially at a new site, independent confirmation is crucial,” says Martin Langer, Head of Quality Management at Aqua free.“The certification shows that Lommel operates to clear, effective standards, creating a stable foundation for scalable growth and dependable performance.”

Aqua free will continue to develop the management systems at both sites consistently, with the aim of sustainably strengthening quality, transparency and delivery capability.

About Aqua free GmbH and Aqua free Industries

Aqua free GmbH is one of Europe's leading manufacturers in the field of water hygiene. Since 1999, the owner-managed company has been setting new standards for drinking-water quality and health protection. With innovative filtration and disinfection solutions, Aqua free helps protect hospitals, care facilities, residential buildings and industry from waterborne infections, reducing Legionella and other microorganisms. Certifications to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 13485 underline the company's quality standards.

Aqua free Industries, also part of the group, specialises in membrane filters and bespoke OEM solutions. The company supports customers across several European countries with comprehensive services, from development through to implementation of individual drinking-water hygiene requirements.

For further information, please visit or contact us at:





Aqua free GmbH

Margaretha Gesler

Head of Marketing & Communication

Tel: +49 170 496 79 85

E-Mail: ...

Winsbergring 31

22525 Hamburg

