Evergold Closes $300,000 Financing With Ore Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered $300,000 private placement financing (the“”) with principals associated with the Ore Group. The Financing consisted of the sale of an aggregate of 1,304,346 units (“”) of the company at a price of $0.23 per Unit, with each Unit comprising one common share of the company (each, a“”) and one full common share purchase warrant (each, a“”). Each warrant will be exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.30 for a period of two years.

Completion of the Financing is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Financing shall be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance.

The investment marks the beginning of a broader repositioning of Evergold, including a singular strategic focus on the company's 100-per-cent-owned Golden Lion gold-silver project, located in the prolific Toodoggone district of British Columbia.

About Evergold

Evergold Corp. is a TSX-V listed mineral exploration company with projects in B.C. and Nevada. The Evergold team has a track record of success in the junior mining space, most recently the establishment of GT Gold Corp. in 2016 and the discovery of the Saddle South epithermal vein and Saddle North porphyry copper-gold deposits near Iskut B.C., sold to Newmont in 2021 for a fully diluted value of $456 million, representing a 1,136% (12.4 X) return on exploration outlays of $36.9 million.

