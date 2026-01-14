Nationwide Expos Brings The Atlanta Spring Home & Remodeling Show To The Atlanta Expo Center
Designed with local homeowners in mind, the Atlanta Home & Remodeling Show will feature dozens of trusted Atlanta-area contractors, remodelers, designers, and specialty home service providers. The event provides an opportunity for attendees to meet face-to-face with professionals, compare services, and gather ideas for projects ranging from kitchen and bath renovations to outdoor living spaces and energy-efficient upgrades.
This year's Atlanta Home & Remodeling Show will showcase a diverse lineup of local and regional exhibitors, including:
Atlanta-based remodeling and design-build firms specializing in kitchens, bathrooms, and whole-home renovations
Roofing and exterior contractors offering storm damage assessments, replacements, and financing options
Window and door specialists featuring energy-efficient solutions tailored to Georgia's climate
Landscaping and outdoor living experts, including patio builders, pool and spa companies, and hardscape designers
Solar and energy-efficiency providers helping homeowners reduce utility costs
Smart home technology companies demonstrating the latest in home automation, security, and connectivity
Flooring, cabinetry, and custom millwork vendors displaying premium materials and finishes
Home organization and storage solutions for garages, closets, and pantries
Many exhibitors will offer show-only discounts, free consultations, and on-site estimates, giving attendees real value for attending.
What Attendees Can Expect:
Free admission to a high-quality, family-friendly event
Live demonstrations and interactive displays from local experts
Opportunities to ask questions and get project-specific advice
Side-by-side comparisons of multiple service providers in one location
Exclusive promotions and financing options available only at the show
With Atlanta's housing market continuing to see strong renovation and remodeling activity, the Atlanta Home & Remodeling Show arrives at an ideal time for homeowners planning upgrades, repairs, or design refreshes.
“We're excited to bring a high-caliber event that directly serves local homeowners and businesses,” said Sol Lee, Marketing & Advertising Director at Nationwide Expos.“This show is all helping Atlanta residents meet the right home-improvement experts, discover new ideas, and feel confident in their home improvement decisions.”
Benefits for Local Businesses
For Atlanta-area contractors and home improvement professionals, the show provides a powerful, cost-effective marketing platform featuring:
Direct, face-to-face engagement with motivated homeowners
Flexible booth and sponsorship options
On-site lead capture and appointment scheduling
Brand exposure through pre-show, on-site, and post-show marketing
Partnership with a nationally recognized home show producer
Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event.
Event Details
What: Atlanta Home & Remodeling Show
When: Friday–Sunday, April 17-19, 2026
Where: Atlanta Expo Center | 3650 Jonesboro Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30354
Hosted by: Nationwide Expos
About Nationwide Expos:
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Nationwide Expos produces more than 100 consumer home shows annually across the United States. The company connects homeowners with reputable local businesses while providing exhibitors with high-impact, face-to-face marketing opportunities.
Media Contact:
Sol Lee
Nationwide Expos
...
+1 561-287-9223
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment