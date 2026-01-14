Canon U.S.A., Inc. Joins Forces With Skandacor To Enhance Lamination And Embellishment Capabilities For Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Melville, NY, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced a new strategic alliance with Skandacor, a leader in thermal lamination and finishing technology. This collaboration expands Canon's nearline finishing portfolio, enabling customers to add high-quality lamination and embellishment to their imagePRESS V Family output with the Skandacor LAMpro Cheetah S15 Single Side Laminator and related consumables.

Skandacor is a North American leader in premium print finishing solutions, specializing in thermal lamination, digital embellishment, and specialty finishing materials. With over 26 years of industry expertise, the company is recognized for delivering innovative, high-quality equipment and consumables-ranging from laminators and foiling systems to digital foils and tactile specialty films. Serving both the U.S. and Canadian markets, Skandacor has built its reputation on fast order fulfillment, knowledgeable technical support, and a customer-first approach, helping print providers enhance the durability, appearance, and value of their printed products.

The Skandacor LAMpro Cheetah S15 is designed for high-performance, versatile sheet-to-sheet lamination in production environments that demand speed, precision, and flexibility. Positioned as a reliable mid-to-high-volume solution, this device offers a wide variety of embellishment and sleeking effects, and when combined with the imagePRESS V Family, can allow our customers to diversify their print offerings with innovative, eye-catching output.

“At Skandacor, we're passionate about helping printers bring more value to every printed page,” said Jon Congdon, President, Skandacor Inc.“Collaborating with Canon allows us to bring our proven lamination technology to even more print providers, empowering them to elevate their work with added durability, visual appeal, and tactile impact.”

One of the Skandacor LAMpro Cheetah S15's hallmark features is its flying knife sheet separator, which can cut cleanly through most materials to help provide smooth and reliable feeding. Fast changeovers help operators quickly switch between jobs, supporting tighter turnaround times. The device accommodates film thicknesses ranging from 1 to 2 mil, enabling the use of a variety of laminating films and foils for different applications.

Supporting sheets up to 15” x 48” in size, the Cheetah S15 is an excellent finishing complement to Canon's imagePRESS V Family of digital presses, ideal for producing everything from brochures and business cards to packaging and labels. With operating speeds up to 39 feet per minute-processing approximately 1,560 12” x 18” sheets per hour-the Cheetah S15 delivers both productivity and great quality. Advanced temperature and pressure controls, combined with an intuitive interface, make it a smart investment for printers looking to expand finishing capabilities with the opportunity to expand their offerings and explore more high value opportunities.

“Our customers are increasingly seeking ways to differentiate their printed products in a competitive market,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc.“By adding Skandacor's LAMpro Cheetah S15 to our finishing portfolio, we're enabling imagePRESS V Family users to expand their services with premium lamination and embellishment capabilities-helping them deliver high-value applications and enhance customer engagement.”

About Skandacor Inc.

Skandacor Inc. began in the late 1990s as a small laminating business in Saskatchewan and has since grown into a leading North American provider of print finishing solutions. With a mission centered on“real people helping real people in real time,” Skandacor is dedicated to delivering high-quality finishing equipment, supplies, and expert support to print providers across the U.S. and Canada. Headquartered in Webster, NY, the company offers a broad range of products including laminators, digital embellishment tools, and tactile laminates like SLEEKpro, supported by fast order fulfillment and knowledgeable technical assistance.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit and connect with us on LinkedIn at .

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

Specifications and availability subject to change without notice.

