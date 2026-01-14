Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Fourth Quarter 2025 Results And December 31, 2025 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics



Estimated Book Value Per Share as of December 31, 2025 of $7.54

Estimated GAAP net income of $0.62 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, including an estimated $0.43 per share of net realized and unrealized gains on RMBS and derivative instruments

Estimated 7.8% total return on equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2025

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of December 31, 2025



VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the“Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today its estimated fourth quarter 2025 results and portfolio characteristics as of December 31, 2025.

Shares Outstanding

As of January 14, 2026, the Company had 183,345,932 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had 181,985,900 shares of common stock outstanding. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had 148,239,401 shares of common stock outstanding.

Estimated December 31, 2025 Book Value Per Share

The Company's estimated book value per share as of December 31, 2025 was $7.54. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At December 31, 2025, the Company's preliminary estimated total stockholders' equity was approximately $1.4 billion with 181,985,900 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Net Income Per Share and Realized and Unrealized Gains on RMBS and Derivative Instruments

The Company estimates it generated net income per share of $0.62 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, which includes an estimated $0.43 per share of net realized and unrealized gains on RMBS and derivative instruments. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.36 per share. Net income per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our real estate investment trust ("REIT") taxable income. The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net income. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Total Return on Equity

The Company's estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was 7.8%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company's stockholders' equity at the beginning of the quarter. The total return was $0.57 per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.36 and an increase in book value per share of $0.21 from September 30, 2025.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of December 31, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company's financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, are subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm:



About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.