Royal Civility And World Civility Honour Global Leaders As Life-Based Civility Experts - The Class Of 2026
Together, Royal Civility and World Civility stand as the first royal-led global institutions to formally recognise Life-Based Civility Experts-establishing a historic standard where royalty is expressed through service, governance, ethics, and legacy, rather than inheritance alone.
This initiative marks the first time in modern history that a Royal Diaspora Monarchy, in partnership with a global civility institution, has created an enduring international framework for recognising lived civility as a measure of leadership excellence.
A Shift in Global Expectations
Across sectors, cultures, and nations, expectations of leadership are rapidly changing. Communities are moving away from performative authority and toward leaders whose lives themselves testify to civility in action.
The Life-Based Civility Expert designation responds directly to this global shift-honouring individuals whose leadership has been proven over decades through decision-making, institution-building, reconciliation, protection of dignity, and societal transformation.
The Class of 2026 - Life-Based Civility Experts
Royal Civility and World Civility formally honour the following distinguished leaders as the Leading Voices of Civility - Class of 2026:
Dr. Jesse Salgado - Diplomacy & Global Civility
Chancellor Prof. Michal P. Pitzl - Academic Leadership & Civility
Dr. Jean Caggiano - Family Education & Family Integration Civility
Dr. Denise Gomez - Momentum & Life Momentum Creation
Dr. Rozita Lee - The Voice of Civility
Joy Beck - Sandbox Civility & Community-Based Civility Integration
Dr. Daniel Kawasi (Kenya) - Interfaith Civility
Dr. Sid Liufau - Civility for All Foundation
Dr. Tonya Johnson McKinney - Pray and Walk Away Civility
Dr. Veney Cochran - Self-Worth & Identity Civility
Dr. E. Lance McCarthy - Faith-Based Economics & Stewardship Civility
Professor Michael Freeland - Mindset & Thought-Leadership Civility
Dr. Diane N. Tucker - Institutional Integration & Systems Civility
Dr. Chris Green - Relational & Community Civility
Dr. Carol Green - Relational & Community Civility
Dr. David A. Spencer - Kingdom Civility
Prof. Ona Miller - Female & Women's Civility
Prof. Robin A. Lococo - Special Needs civility
Dr. Kairos Gabriel - Cultural Civility
Prof. Sophia Lul - Girl-Child Civility
Dr. Krystylle Richardson - Safety & Civilisation Civility
Amb. Konah K. R. Gayetee - National Civility
Collectively, these honourees represent centuries of combined lived service, shaping families, institutions, nations, belief systems, and global conscience through principled leadership.
Honouring the Royal Diaspora Monarch & The King of Civility
This recognition is conferred under the moral and visionary authority of HRM King Clyde Rivers, Royal Diaspora Monarch of the Ikenga-Abiama Dynasty of Igboland, Founder of World Civility, and globally recognised as The King of Civility and The Father of Civility Africa.
While not listed among the honourees, his lifelong work laid the foundation for the modern global civility movement and established civility as a governance principle, diplomatic ethic, and societal mandate.
Under his royal stewardship, World Civility became the first global civility architecture led by a Diaspora Monarch, setting a precedent for ethical kingship in the modern era.
About the Life-Based Civility Expert Designation
The Life-Based Civility Expert designation affirms that civility is not an academic abstraction nor a ceremonial accolade, but a lived discipline demonstrated consistently over time.
Honourees are selected through a values-based discernment process that considers:
Longevity of impact
Ethical consistency
Emotional and spiritual maturity
Societal and institutional contribution
The Leading Voices of Civility recognition is awarded annually, with each class forming part of an enduring global legacy record.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment