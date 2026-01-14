Royal Civility And World Civility Honour Global Leaders As Life-Based Civility Experts - The Class Of 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- At a time when societies worldwide are calling for leadership rooted not in titles, platforms, or popularity, but in lived integrity and measurable human impact, Royal Civility, led by Duchess Julian Businge, in conjunction with World Civility, founded by HRM King Clyde Rivers, the Royal Diaspora Monarch of the Ikenga-Abiama Dynasty of Igboland, proudly announces the Leading Voices of Civility - Class of 2026.

Together, Royal Civility and World Civility stand as the first royal-led global institutions to formally recognise Life-Based Civility Experts-establishing a historic standard where royalty is expressed through service, governance, ethics, and legacy, rather than inheritance alone.

This initiative marks the first time in modern history that a Royal Diaspora Monarchy, in partnership with a global civility institution, has created an enduring international framework for recognising lived civility as a measure of leadership excellence.



A Shift in Global Expectations

Across sectors, cultures, and nations, expectations of leadership are rapidly changing. Communities are moving away from performative authority and toward leaders whose lives themselves testify to civility in action.

The Life-Based Civility Expert designation responds directly to this global shift-honouring individuals whose leadership has been proven over decades through decision-making, institution-building, reconciliation, protection of dignity, and societal transformation.



The Class of 2026 - Life-Based Civility Experts

Royal Civility and World Civility formally honour the following distinguished leaders as the Leading Voices of Civility - Class of 2026:

Dr. Jesse Salgado - Diplomacy & Global Civility

Chancellor Prof. Michal P. Pitzl - Academic Leadership & Civility

Dr. Jean Caggiano - Family Education & Family Integration Civility

Dr. Denise Gomez - Momentum & Life Momentum Creation

Dr. Rozita Lee - The Voice of Civility

Joy Beck - Sandbox Civility & Community-Based Civility Integration

Dr. Daniel Kawasi (Kenya) - Interfaith Civility

Dr. Sid Liufau - Civility for All Foundation

Dr. Tonya Johnson McKinney - Pray and Walk Away Civility

Dr. Veney Cochran - Self-Worth & Identity Civility

Dr. E. Lance McCarthy - Faith-Based Economics & Stewardship Civility

Professor Michael Freeland - Mindset & Thought-Leadership Civility

Dr. Diane N. Tucker - Institutional Integration & Systems Civility

Dr. Chris Green - Relational & Community Civility

Dr. Carol Green - Relational & Community Civility

Dr. David A. Spencer - Kingdom Civility

Prof. Ona Miller - Female & Women's Civility

Prof. Robin A. Lococo - Special Needs civility

Dr. Kairos Gabriel - Cultural Civility

Prof. Sophia Lul - Girl-Child Civility

Dr. Krystylle Richardson - Safety & Civilisation Civility

Amb. Konah K. R. Gayetee - National Civility



Collectively, these honourees represent centuries of combined lived service, shaping families, institutions, nations, belief systems, and global conscience through principled leadership.

Honouring the Royal Diaspora Monarch & The King of Civility

This recognition is conferred under the moral and visionary authority of HRM King Clyde Rivers, Royal Diaspora Monarch of the Ikenga-Abiama Dynasty of Igboland, Founder of World Civility, and globally recognised as The King of Civility and The Father of Civility Africa.

While not listed among the honourees, his lifelong work laid the foundation for the modern global civility movement and established civility as a governance principle, diplomatic ethic, and societal mandate.

Under his royal stewardship, World Civility became the first global civility architecture led by a Diaspora Monarch, setting a precedent for ethical kingship in the modern era.



About the Life-Based Civility Expert Designation

The Life-Based Civility Expert designation affirms that civility is not an academic abstraction nor a ceremonial accolade, but a lived discipline demonstrated consistently over time.

Honourees are selected through a values-based discernment process that considers:

Longevity of impact

Ethical consistency

Emotional and spiritual maturity

Societal and institutional contribution



The Leading Voices of Civility recognition is awarded annually, with each class forming part of an enduring global legacy record.