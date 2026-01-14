Belpointe OZ's VIV Development In Downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, Reaches Leasing Milestone

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Belpointe PREP, LLC (“Belpointe OZ,”“we,”“us,”“our” or the“Company”) (NYSE American: OZ), a publicly traded qualified opportunity fund, today announced that VIV, its luxury multifamily development in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, has achieved a significant leasing milestone, with 25% of its residential units now leased.

The property began leasing in late 2025 and is now seeing consistent demand from residents seeking newly delivered, high-quality housing near the city's employment centers, waterfront, dining, and cultural attractions.

“We believe this milestone reflects both the strength of the St. Petersburg rental market and the appeal of the VIV community,” said Brandon Lacoff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Belpointe OZ.“As leasing continues to progress, VIV is demonstrating the type of early traction we look for as a new asset establishes itself within a supply-constrained downtown environment.”

The downtown St. Petersburg market has benefited from strong in-migration and job growth, providing a supportive backdrop for new developments entering lease-up. In our view, VIV's location and modern design position it to compete effectively for renters seeking an urban lifestyle in a walkable, amenity-rich setting.

About VIV

VIV is a premier mixed-use development located in the vibrant downtown area of St. Petersburg, Florida. Designed with modern living in mind, VIV offers an exceptional collection of residential units, state-of-the-art amenities, and retail spaces that bring convenience and community to the doorstep of every resident. Perfectly situated near world-class dining, entertainment, and cultural attractions, VIV offers a lifestyle of comfort, convenience, and connection in one of Florida's most desirable urban environments.

About Belpointe OZ

Belpointe OZ is a publicly traded qualified opportunity fund, listed on NYSE American under the symbol“OZ.” To date, Belpointe OZ has over 2,000 units in its development pipeline throughout four cities, representing an approximate total project cost of over $1.0 billion.

Belpointe OZ has filed a registration statements (including a combined prospectus) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the offer and sale of up to an aggregate of $750,000,000 of Class A units representing limited liability interests in Belpointe OZ (the“Class A units”). Before you invest, you should read Belpointe OZ's most recent prospectus and the other documents that it has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Belpointe OZ and the offering. Investing in Belpointe OZ's Class A units involves a high degree of risk, including a complete loss of investment. Prior to making an investment decision, you should carefully consider Belpointe OZ's investment objectives and strategy, risk factors, fees and expenses and any tax consequences that may results from an investment in Belpointe OZ's Class A units. To view Belpointe OZ's most recent prospectus containing this and other important information visit sec or. Alternatively, you may request Belpointe OZ send you the prospectus by calling (203) 883-1944 or emailing .... Read the prospectus in its entirety before making an investment decision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release (this“Press Release”) contains express or implied“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to qualify for the“safe harbor” from liability established by those sections. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and assumptions, and on information currently available to us, and only speak as of the date of this Press Release. All statements other than statements of historical fact, such as statements containing estimates, projections and other forward-looking information, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“seek,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“expect,”“objective,”“projection,”“forecast,”“goal,”“guidance,”“outlook,”“effort,”“target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statements expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond our control, including factors described in our filings with the SEC, such as those detailed under the heading“Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We cannot provide you with assurance that any of the assumptions upon which our forward-looking statements are based will prove to be correct. Should one or more risks materialize, or should our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and you are therefore cautioned against placing undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, including federal securities laws, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, actual results, revised expectations or otherwise We further expressly disclaim any written or oral statements made by a third party regarding the subject matter of this Press Release.

