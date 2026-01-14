Prairiesky Royalty Announces Conference Call For Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2025 Results
|Live call participant registration
| URL:
| Live webcast participant registration (listen in only)
| URL:
About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as oil and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
PDF available:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment