Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Gigacloud Technology Inc Announces Two Sales Leadership Appointments


2026-01-14 04:16:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EL MONTE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the“Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced the appointments of Michael Pitman and Scott Hill as vice presidents of sales, effective immediately.




Michael Pitman

Michael Pitman brings over four decades of experience in the home furnishings industry. He spent more than 15 years at Ashley Furniture Industries in senior leadership roles, including sales, ecommerce, national accounts, merchandising and product development. During his tenure, he served in multiple senior vice president and executive vice president positions, with responsibility for revenue growth across key divisions and leadership of large-scale sales organizations. Most recently, he held senior sales executive roles at Magnussen Home Furnishings and Nourison Home.

Scott=

MENAFN14012026004107003653ID1110600542



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search