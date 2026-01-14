Gigacloud Technology Inc Announces Two Sales Leadership Appointments

Michael Pitman brings over four decades of experience in the home furnishings industry. He spent more than 15 years at Ashley Furniture Industries in senior leadership roles, including sales, ecommerce, national accounts, merchandising and product development. During his tenure, he served in multiple senior vice president and executive vice president positions, with responsibility for revenue growth across key divisions and leadership of large-scale sales organizations. Most recently, he held senior sales executive roles at Magnussen Home Furnishings and Nourison Home.

