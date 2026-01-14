Coherent Executive And Technical Experts To Showcase Thought Leadership At SPIE Bios And Photonics West 2026
“Photonics West is the world's foremost event for advancing photonics technologies and connecting with leaders across industrial, optical, and materials markets,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer at Coherent.“We are proud to be part of this dynamic showcase, where we can highlight Coherent's innovations and explore how our technologies are driving practical solutions and new possibilities for industrial applications and beyond.”
Throughout the event, Coherent experts will present research and insights spanning advanced laser architectures, specialty materials, and precision laser processing techniques for industrial, scientific, and energy-related applications.
Tuesday 20 Jan 2026
Panel Discussion: Powering the Next Wave of Data Infrastructure with Co-Packaged Optics
Panelis t: Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi
Time: 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM | Expo Stage
Saturday 17 Jan 2026
Topic: Optical Fibers and Sensors for Medical Diagnostics, Treatment, and Environmental
Title: Advances in bio-compatible specialty fibers for high-fidelity dispersion-controlled medical diagnostics Applications XXVI
Presenter: Aditya Suresh
Time: 11:35 AM - 11:50 AM PST | Room 158
Sunday 18 Jan 2026
Topic: Multiphoton Microscopy in the Biomedical Sciences XXVI
Title: New generation of lasers for nonlinear microscopy
Presenter: Leigh Graham
Time: 3:25 PM – 3:40 PM PST | Room 160
Title: High-power, high-efficiency semiconductor laser diodes: advances and applications in the 780–1060nm wavelength range
Presenter: Riyaz Mohammed Abdul Khadar
Time: 11:00 AM – 11:20 AM | Room 208
Monday 19 Jan 2026
Topic: Optical Technologies for Inertial Fusion Energy II
Title: Enabling scalable inertial fusion energy with next-generation diode laser pump modules
Presenter: Bernd Köhler
Time: 8:30 AM - 8:50 AM PST | Room 208
Topic: Optical Technologies for Inertial Fusion Energy II
Title: Efficiency and spectral behavior of > 1kW/bar multi-junction semiconductor lasers
Presenter: Jörg Neukum
Date: 9:20 AM – 9:40 AM PST | Room 208
Tuesday 20 Jan 2026
Topic: Fiber Lasers XXIII: Technology and Systems
Title: Single-mode operation using 15 and 25μm core double-clad Tm-doped fiber with > 50% efficiency for 2μm applications
Presenter: Joshua Bradford
Time: 9:00 AM – 9:20 AM | Room 205
Title: Large scale PLD production of HTS-tapes for the fusion industry
Presenter: Robin Rammelsberg
Time: 3:10 PM - 3:30 PM PST | Room 214
Title: 80μm clad single-mode clad Er:Yb co-doped double-clad fiber for high performance, small form factor 1.55μm fiber amplifiers
Presenter: Joshua Bradford
Date: 4:40 PM - 5:00 PM PST | Room 205
Wednesday 21 Jan 2026
Topic: Optical Technologies for Inertia Fusion Energy II
Title: High performance potassium terbium fluoride (KTF) crystals for magneto-optic isolation
Presenter: Alexander Fox
Time: 8:20 AM - 8:40 AM PST | Room 207
Topic: Fiber Lasers XXIII: Technology and Systems
Title: Generation of high-power, continuous-wave, low-noise harmonics of 1064nm and 1030nm Yb-doped fiber lasers in the visible and UV spectral range
Presenter: Vartan V. Ter-Mikirtychev
Time: 3:40 PM - 4:10 PM PST | Room 205
Thursday 22 Jan 2026
Topic: Fiber Lasers XXIII: Technology and Systems
Title: Composition study and performance comparison of Er-doped fibers with scaled absorption for C- and L-band applications
Presenter: Clemence Jollivet
Time: 8:40 AM - 9:00 AM PST | Room 205
In addition to its speaker sessions, Coherent will exhibit its latest innovations in lasers, materials, fibers, and advanced optical components at Booth 4805 during the SPIE Photonics West Exhibition, taking place January 20–22, 2026. Visitors are invited to meet the Coherent team, explore its advanced photonics solutions, and learn more about how the company is advancing industrial performance, precision, and reliability across a wide range of demanding applications. For more details, please visit Photonics West 2026.
About Coherent
Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent's world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth. Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry's broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. For more information, visit us at coherent.
