USISPF Applauds Ambassador Sergio Gor's Vision For Expanding US-India Partnership

Washington, DC, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USISPF congratulates Ambassador Sergio Gor on assuming charge in New Delhi as the Ambassador to India and as Special Presidential Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA).







United States Ambassador to the Republic of India, Sergio Gor presenting his credentials to Indian President Droupadi Murmu during an official ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 14.

The USISPF welcomes the remarks delivered by U.S. Ambassador Sergio Gor, in New Delhi. Ambassador Gor in his first public address on Indian soil reaffirmed the strength, continuity, and strategic depth of the U.S.–India partnership.

USISPF is confident that Ambassador Gor will serve as a vital bridge between Washington and New Delhi, advancing an ambitious, forward-looking agenda and further strengthening the most defining partnership of the 21st century.

President Trump stated during Ambassador Gor's time as Director of Presidential Personnel was vital in shaping affairs and noted,“for the most populous region, it is important” that he has a visionary who can help execute and deliver on his agenda.

We're confident that Ambassador Gor will execute the President's vision on strengthening this bilateral partnership.

Ambassador Gor underscored that the relationship between the United States and India is“anchored at the highest levels,” noting that while“real friends can disagree, they always resolve their differences.” His reflections on the enduring friendship between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforce the bipartisan and institutional foundation of this partnership.

USISPF particularly welcomes Ambassador Gor's announcement that India will be invited to join Pax Silica as a full member next month. India's participation in this initiative reflects its growing centrality in global technology and manufacturing ecosystems and aligns with shared U.S.–India priorities on supply-chain resilience, trusted technology partnerships, and economic security. For both nations, Pax Silica represents a forward-looking framework to deepen cooperation on AI and supply chain security, advancing new economic security consensus among allies and trusted partners.

USISPF looks forward to working closely with Ambassador Gor and his team to advance an ambitious agenda across trade, technology, energy, security, and people-to-people ties, and to further strengthen what he rightly described as“the most consequential global partnership of this century.

