New Global Consumer Finance Market Report Offers Unmatched Strategic Insights For Financial Leaders
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|196
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$916.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$1530 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad AFFIN GROUP Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad AmBank (M) Berhad American Express Company Apero Health Babel Finance Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia Berhad Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bank of America Corporation Bank Simpanan Nasional Barclays PLC Betterment LLC BigPay Block, Inc. Boost Holdings Sdn Bhd Brex Capital One Financial Corporation Charles Schwab Corporation Chime China Construction Bank Corporation CIMB Bank Berhad Citigroup Inc. Citigroup Inc. Coinbase CREDILAB SDN. BHD. Eduvanz Financing Private Limited ELK-Desa Resources Berhad Ellevest Empower Annuity Insurance Company Evergreen Max Cash Capital Berhad Fidelity International Limited Finsource Credit (M) Sdn Bhd by Sunzen Group Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. HDFC Bank Limited Hong Leong Bank Berhad HSBC Holdings plc ID Finance IDFC FIRST Bank Limited JCL Credit Leasing Sdn. Bhd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Klarna Koperasi Wawasan Malaysia Berhad Luminor Capital (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd M2P Fintech Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited Malayan Banking Berhad Mastercard Incorporated NatWest Group Nova Credit Inc. PayPal Holdings, Inc. Public Bank Berhad RCE Capital Berhad by Amcorp Group Berhad Revolut RHB Bank Berhad Robinhood Markets, Inc. Square State Bank of India Stripe Stripe Synchrony Financial Titan Global Capital Management, Inc. Trade Republic U.S. Bancorp United Overseas Bank (Malaysia) Bhd. Visa Inc. Wealthsimple Wells Fargo & Company Wise Payments Limited
