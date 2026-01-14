Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prospect Capital Management's Grier Eliasek Featured In Advisorhub Q&A


2026-01-14 03:31:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Management L.P. (“Prospect”), investment adviser to Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) and other funds, announced today that Prospect Capital Corporation's President and Chief Operating Officer, Grier Eliasek, was recently featured in a Q&A published by AdvisorHub.

The interview discusses Prospect Capital Management's approach to private credit investing, market conditions, and the firm's perspective on opportunities within the lower middle market.

The full AdvisorHub Q&A is available here: Q&A with Tony Sirianni: Prospect Capital's Grier Eliasek - AdvisorHub.

About Prospect Capital Management L.P.:

Prospect is an SEC registered investment adviser headquartered in New York City that, along with its predecessors and affiliates, has 38 years of experience investing in and managing high-yielding debt and equity investments using both private partnerships and publicly traded closed-end structures. Prospect and its affiliates employ a team of 150 professionals who focus on credit oriented investments yielding attractive current income. Prospect, together with its affiliates, has $7.3 billion of regulatory assets under management as of September 30, 2025.

For more information, call (212) 448-0702 or visit .


