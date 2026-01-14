Prospect Capital Management's Grier Eliasek Featured In Advisorhub Q&A
The interview discusses Prospect Capital Management's approach to private credit investing, market conditions, and the firm's perspective on opportunities within the lower middle market.
The full AdvisorHub Q&A is available here: Q&A with Tony Sirianni: Prospect Capital's Grier Eliasek - AdvisorHub.
About Prospect Capital Management L.P.:
Prospect is an SEC registered investment adviser headquartered in New York City that, along with its predecessors and affiliates, has 38 years of experience investing in and managing high-yielding debt and equity investments using both private partnerships and publicly traded closed-end structures. Prospect and its affiliates employ a team of 150 professionals who focus on credit oriented investments yielding attractive current income. Prospect, together with its affiliates, has $7.3 billion of regulatory assets under management as of September 30, 2025.
For more information, call (212) 448-0702 or visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment