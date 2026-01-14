VCI Global Secures First Enterprise Asset Supply Partner For Its RWA Exchange, Unlocking Global Merchant Network Including Starbucks And Pizza Hut

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marks Transition from RWA Exchange Launch to Enterprise Asset Onboarding Leveraging Mezzofy's Proven Platform with Over US$8 Billion in Voucher Transactions Facilitated

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the“Company”) today announced the onboarding of its first enterprise asset supply partner for its previously unveiled Real World Asset (RWA) Exchange, in collaboration with Mezzofy Holding Limited (“Mezzofy”), a leading digital voucher and merchant enablement platform serving major global consumer brands.

This collaboration anchors real, high-frequency consumer commerce assets into VCI Global's RWA Exchange ecosystem, establishing a scalable pipeline of merchant-issued, redeemable assets suitable for compliant tokenization and exchange.

Mezzofy's global merchant ecosystem includes Starbucks, SaSa, Pizza Hut, KFC, and other multinational and regional brands across retail, food & beverage, lifestyle, and consumer services, positioning VCI Global's RWA Exchange with immediate real-economy asset depth backed by active consumer demand.

From RWA Vision to Live Enterprise Assets

Through this enterprise collaboration, VCI Global's RWA infrastructure arm, Smart Bridge Technologies Limited, will enable the tokenization, settlement, and exchange of authorized merchant vouchers and coupons, transforming everyday consumer value into on-chain, tradable Real-World Assets.



Mezzofy will supply authorized and redeemable vouchers from its merchant ecosystem Smart Bridge will deliver exchange operations, regulatory compliance, custody, settlement, and tokenization infrastructure

“This collaboration marks an important transition from platform development to enterprise execution. By starting with consumer vouchers issued by globally recognized brands, we are establishing a scalable and repeatable model for onboarding RWAs onto our Exchange,” said Henry Chai, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Bridge.

A Repeatable Blueprint for Multi-Trillion Dollar RWA Markets

Consumer vouchers represent one of the highest-velocity real-world asset classes globally, with constant issuance, redemption, and settlement. By bringing these assets on-chain, VCI Global creates a bridge between traditional commerce, digital payments, and the emerging RWA economy.

The planned Exchange is architected to expand beyond vouchers into additional enterprise and institutional RWAs, leveraging the same compliance, custody, and settlement rails.

“Our merchant network represents recurring, real-world consumer value issued by trusted global brands. Partnering with VCI Global allows us to bring these assets into compliant tokenized markets while preserving merchant redemption integrity and consumer trust,” said Dicky Ying, CEO of Mezzofy.

Positioned at the Intersection of Commerce, Stablecoins, and RWAs

VCI Global's RWA Exchange will integrate stablecoin settlement and digital payment rails, enabling tokenized consumer assets to function seamlessly across both traditional and digital economies, while remaining fully backed by real merchant obligations and consumer demand.

About Smart Bridge Technologies Limited

Smart Bridge Technologies is a Malaysia-based technology company specializing in AI-powered automation, enterprise-grade IT solutions, and digital transformation services. A subsidiary of VCI Global, Smart Bridge integrates its expertise in software development, systems integration, and digital consulting with new capabilities in Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization advisory and blockchain-enabled financial solutions.

By combining AI innovation with capital markets insight, Smart Bridge delivers end-to-end solutions that help corporates, asset owners, and institutions unlock efficiency, scalability, and global investor access.

About Mezzofy Holding Limited

Mezzofy is a global digital voucher and coupon generation platform that helps merchants connect with consumers through secure, trackable vouchers and coupons.

To date, Mezzofy has processed over US$8 billion in voucher value and operates across 16 markets worldwide, serving large enterprises across sectors including food and beverage, banking, insurance, retail, and hospitality.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited is a cross-sector platform builder at the forefront of technology and financial architecture. The Company focuses on developing and scaling platforms across artificial intelligence, encrypted data infrastructure, digital treasury systems, and next-generation capital markets solutions.

By integrating technology innovation with financial ecosystems, VCI Global enables enterprises, governments, and institutions to capture opportunities in the evolving digital economy. The Company's strategy is centered on building scalable platforms that deliver resilience, efficiency, and long-term value across multiple high-growth sectors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“predicts,”“estimates,”“aims,”“believes,”“hopes,”“potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

