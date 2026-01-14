Nationwide Expos Announces Expanded Tennessee Home Show Lineup For The 2026 Season

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Nationwide Expos is proud to announce the lineup of Home & Lifestyle Shows across Tennessee for the 2026 season. These events are designed to connect homeowners with trusted local professionals, innovative products, and expert advice-all under one roof and with free admission for attendees.

The 2026 Tennessee home show schedule includes events across the state, offering homeowners convenient opportunities to explore remodeling ideas, meet contractors, and discover solutions for projects of all sizes.

2026 Tennessee Home Show Dates Include:

. January 16–18, 2026 | Murfreesboro Home Expo Tennessee Miller Coliseum - Murfreesboro, TN

. February 13–15, 2026 | Appalachian Fair Home Show Appalachian Fairgrounds - Gray, TN

. March 20–22, 2026 | Knoxville Home & Remodeling Show Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center - Knoxville, TN

. March 27–29, 2026 | Memphis Home & Lifestyle Show Agricenter International Expo Center - Memphis, TN

. April 17–19, 2026 | Hamilton County Home Show Camp Jordan Arena - East Ridge (Chattanooga), TN

. April 24–26, 2026 | Music City Home Expo The Fairgrounds Nashville - Nashville, TN

. September 18–20, 2026 | Jefferson County Home & Lifestyle Show Dandridge, TN (Nationwide Expos listing)

. September 25–27, 2026 | Appalachian Fair Home Show (Fall) Appalachian Fairgrounds - Gray, TN

. October 2–4, 2026 | Hamilton County Home Show (Fall) Camp Jordan Arena - East Ridge (Chattanooga), TN

. October 9–11, 2026 | Southern Nashville Home Show AgExpo Park – Callicott Arena - Franklin, TN

. October 23–25, 2026 | Music City Home Expo (Fall) The Fairgrounds Nashville - Nashville, TN

. November 6–8, 2026 | Memphis Home & Lifestyle Show (Fall) Agricenter International Expo Center

Each event features a wide range of exhibitors specializing in home remodeling, kitchen and bath upgrades, flooring, roofing, landscaping, energy efficiency, smart home solutions, and more. Attendees can expect face-to-face conversations with local experts, live demonstrations, educational resources, and exclusive show-only offers to help move projects forward.

“Nationwide Expos is excited to continue growing our presence in Tennessee,” said Sol Lee, Marketing & Operations Director.“These home shows provide a valuable opportunity for homeowners to find inspiration, ask questions, and connect with professionals they can trust.”

Nationwide Expos' Tennessee Home & Lifestyle Shows are open to the public and free to attend, making them an accessible and valuable resource for homeowners throughout the state.

For full show details, exhibitor information, and updates, visit Nationwidexpos.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Nationwide Expos is a trusted name in the home improvement show industry. With a strong emphasis on quality, convenience, and community, the company produces more than 100 events annually across the United States, connecting homeowners with reputable local businesses and helping exhibitors grow through direct, in-person marketing opportunities.

