Seychelles: Public Advisory On Fake Accounts Using President Herminie's Profile

The Office of the President advises the public to exercise caution when engaging with online profiles claiming to represent President Patrick Herminie. We have noted the emergence of fake accounts and posts promoting fraudulent offers, including housing schemes and payments.

We remind citizens that the President does not conduct private promotions, giveaways, or financial solicitations through social media. Any official communication will be shared exclusively through verified State House channels, namely Facebook, X, YouTube, and WhatsApp.

If you encounter suspicious accounts or content, please refrain from engaging and report it immediately.

Public vigilance helps protect our community from scams and misinformation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.