Credit Card Giant Visa Launches Stablecoin Payouts

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Credit card giant Visa (NYSE: $V) is integrating stablecoin infrastructure into its Visa Direct platform, expanding how its $1.7 trillion U.S. real-time payments network moves money.

Going forward, businesses in select markets will be able to use Visa Direct to pre-fund payments in stablecoins and send stablecoin payouts directly to people's digital wallets.

The Visa Direct network is widely used by businesses to send payments to individuals quickly and securely.

By integrating stablecoins, which are typically tied 1:1 to the U.S. dollar and designed to settle instantly, Visa aims to offer faster access to money, especially outside of banking hours.

"Stablecoins are an exciting opportunity for global payments, with enormous potential to reduce friction and expand access to faster, more efficient payment options," said Visa in a statement.

Visa is relying on British cryptocurrency firm BVNK to provide the infrastructure needed to move and settle stablecoins. BVNK processes $30 billion U.S. in stablecoin payments each year.

Visa invested in BVNK through its venture arm in May 2025.

Analysts say Visa's use of stablecoins such as Circle Internet Group's (NYSE: $CRCL) USDC shows growing institutional confidence in cryptocurrencies as part of mainstream finance.

The rollout of Visa Direct's stablecoin payouts will begin in markets with high demand for digital assets such as the U.S., with wider expansion over the next year.

V stock has gained 6% over the last year to trade at $327.88 U.S. per share.