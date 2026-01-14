Silver's Price Rises Above $90 For First Time

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) The price of silver (TVC: $SILVER) has risen above $90 U.S. an ounce for the first time and hit a new all-time high of $92.03 U.S.

In the last 24 hours, silver's price has jumped 6% higher. The latest rally comes after the price of silver increased 150% during 2025, its best annual performance in 45 years.

Two weeks into 2026 and silver's price is already up 27% as investors continue to clamour for the grey coloured metal that is used both for industrial purposes and to make jewellery.

The continued rise in silver's price, which has outperformed gold for more than a year now, is driving the stocks of mining companies higher.

Hecla Mining (NYSE: $HL), which owns a major silver mine in Alaska, is up 4% on Jan. 14. Other mining stocks such as Endeavour Silver (TSX: $EDR) and First Majestic Silver (AG) are also sharply higher.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to the spot price of silver are also soaring, with the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) up 6% on the day.

Wall Street analysts continue to expect that silver's price will rise throughout 2026 due to a combination of factors.

Geopolitical uncertainty is driving a growing number of investors and central banks to stockpile the metal, viewing it as a safe haven asset in times of turmoil.

At the same time, silver's industrial use is also driving demand, with the metal being an essential component in solar panels and electronic devices such as smartphones.

U.S. bank Citigroup (C) recently raised its three-month price targe on silver to $100 U.S. an ounce.