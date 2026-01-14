Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, January 14, 2026


2026-01-14 03:17:08
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Blue Note pairs Flávia Bittencourt's Dominguinhos–Zé Ramalho tribute at 20:00 with Domenico Botelho Ensemble's late“Paisagens Sonoras” set at 22:30; Audio Rebel hosts Zaina Woz & Luapsy at 20:00 in Botafogo; Lapa offers a classic mid-week combo with Quartas de Samba at Rio Scenarium and“Bico Doce” at Carioca da Gema from 18:30; Beco das Garrafas runs Jobim at 20:00 (Little Club) and Dilma Oliveira at 21:00 (Bottle's Bar).

Top Picks Tonight Flávia Bittencourt - Dominguinhos a Zé Ramalho (20:00) - Blue Note Rio
  • Why picked: A warm, high-caliber MPB set in a comfortable, seated seaside room.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website/Tickets: Blue Note Rio. Eventim (venue hub)
Zaina Woz & Luapsy - Audio Rebel (20:00)
  • Why picked: Indie/alt discovery night in Botafogo's cult room-intimate stage, serious music heads.
  • Start: 20:00 (house ~19:00)
  • Address: R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo
  • Tickets/Info: Audio Rebel event. Sympla
Domenico Botelho Ensemble -“Paisagens Sonoras” (22:30) - Blue Note Rio
  • Why picked: A late, atmospheric closer a few steps from the beach-great after-dinner option.
  • Start: 22:30
  • Address: Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Tickets/Info: Eventim. Artist post
Quartas de Samba com Grupo Arruda - Rio Scenarium (from ~19:00)
  • Why picked: Photogenic three-floor samba house with a reliable mid-week roda and DJs.
  • Start: From ~19:00 (check entry window on ticket page)
  • Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro (Lapa)
  • Tickets/Info: Venue hub. Quartas de Samba
Do Samba-Enredo ao Samba-Canção com Cremilson“Bico Doce” - Carioca da Gema (18:30)
  • Why picked: Mid-week Lapa staple with a crowd that sings every chorus.
  • Start: 18:30 (house opens 18:30)
  • Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
  • Website/Tickets: “Upcoming events” (Jan 14). Shows page
Also notable
  • Thiago Genthil canta Jobim e Outras Bossas (20:00) - Beco das Garrafas - Little Club, Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana. Event page
  • Dilma Oliveira (21:00) - Beco das Garrafas - Bottle's Bar, Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana. Event page
Suggested route

Beachline loop: Start 20:00 at Blue Note (Flávia Bittencourt), taxi 10–12 min to Botafogo for Audio Rebel (Zaina Woz & Luapsy), then circle back to Blue Note for the 22:30 Domenico Botelho Ensemble.

Lapa focus: Begin 18:30 at Carioca da Gema (Bico Doce), stroll Rua do Lavradio for Rio Scenarium's Quartas de Samba, and finish with a late cab to Copacabana if you want the 22:30 Blue Note closer.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Copacabana, Botafogo and Lapa; Metro is reliable pre-midnight (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos/Cantagalo).
  • Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated clubs; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
  • Keep phones secure in Lapa after dark; set a clear meet point if splitting groups.

Listings gathered for Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.

The Rio Times

