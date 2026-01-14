Rio Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, January 14, 2026
-
Why picked: A warm, high-caliber MPB set in a comfortable, seated seaside room.
Start: 20:00
Address: Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website/Tickets: Blue Note Rio. Eventim (venue hub)
-
Why picked: Indie/alt discovery night in Botafogo's cult room-intimate stage, serious music heads.
Start: 20:00 (house ~19:00)
Address: R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo
Tickets/Info: Audio Rebel event. Sympla
-
Why picked: A late, atmospheric closer a few steps from the beach-great after-dinner option.
Start: 22:30
Address: Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Tickets/Info: Eventim. Artist post
-
Why picked: Photogenic three-floor samba house with a reliable mid-week roda and DJs.
Start: From ~19:00 (check entry window on ticket page)
Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro (Lapa)
Tickets/Info: Venue hub. Quartas de Samba
-
Why picked: Mid-week Lapa staple with a crowd that sings every chorus.
Start: 18:30 (house opens 18:30)
Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
Website/Tickets: “Upcoming events” (Jan 14). Shows page
-
Thiago Genthil canta Jobim e Outras Bossas (20:00)
- Beco das Garrafas - Little Club, Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana. Event page
Dilma Oliveira (21:00)
- Beco das Garrafas - Bottle's Bar, Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana. Event page
Beachline loop: Start 20:00 at Blue Note (Flávia Bittencourt), taxi 10–12 min to Botafogo for Audio Rebel (Zaina Woz & Luapsy), then circle back to Blue Note for the 22:30 Domenico Botelho Ensemble.
Lapa focus: Begin 18:30 at Carioca da Gema (Bico Doce), stroll Rua do Lavradio for Rio Scenarium's Quartas de Samba, and finish with a late cab to Copacabana if you want the 22:30 Blue Note closer.Getting around & quick tips
-
Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Copacabana, Botafogo and Lapa; Metro is reliable pre-midnight (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos/Cantagalo).
Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated clubs; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
Keep phones secure in Lapa after dark; set a clear meet point if splitting groups.
Listings gathered for Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.
