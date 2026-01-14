São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, January 14, 2026

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Why picked: A comfortable, seated midweek show on Paulista with a clear set concept and an early start that still leaves room for a second stop.
Start: 20:00
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 – 2o andar – Consolação, São Paulo
Info: Blue Note show page
Tickets: Eventim
Why picked: The most social“meet the scene” night-rotating musicians, real crowd energy, and a classic Moema venue built for live sound.
Start: 21:00
Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema, São Paulo
Info: Blues Jam SP (dates + time)
Tickets: Bileto/Sympla (event page)
Why picked: A very São Paulo twist on Pernambuco's most kinetic rhythm-tight horns, fast arrangements, and a seated room that still feels festive.
Start: Salão opens 19:30; show 21:30
Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Sé (Centro), São Paulo
Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
Tickets: Bileto/Sympla (event page)
Why picked: A clean, late-night“no guesswork” plan-good if you want a proper night out without doing a multi-bar crawl.
Start: 22:30
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 – 2o andar – Consolação, São Paulo
Info: Blue Note São Paulo
Tickets: Eventim
Route A (Paulista double): 19:30 arrive on Paulista → 20:00 Tuia (Blue Note) → quick reset nearby → 22:30 Antena Hits (Blue Note). Route B (Centro to late): 18:30 DJ Cecyza (Casa de Francisca Largo, free) → 21:30 Frevo Bixiga (Salão) → if you still want more, finish on Paulista at 22:30. Route C (Moema groove): 20:30 arrive Moema → 21:00 Blues Jam (Bourbon Street) → late-night bar stop nearby.Getting around & quick tips
Pick one anchor area (Centro, Paulista, or Moema) and make just one cross-city move if you're chaining stops.
Casa de Francisca runs multiple rooms (Salão, Sala B, Porão, Largo). Confirm the room on your ticket or the program entry.
Bring ID and keep ticket QR codes saved offline for smoother entry.
Blue Note is seated and time-specific; arrive with a buffer if you're coming from Centro or Moema.
Note: Listings gathered for Wednesday, January 14, 2026 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the official venue/ticket page for last-minute changes.
