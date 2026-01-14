Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, January 14, 2026


2026-01-14 03:17:08
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's strongest Wednesday picks: Tuia's“Clássicos do Rock Rural” early at Blue Note (20:00), the late Antena Hits session at Blue Note (22:30), the monthly Blues Jam at Bourbon Street (21:00), and Frevo Bixiga's“Olha o Frevo!” at Casa de Francisca (21:30). If you want backups in the same Centro block, Casa de Francisca also runs a seated album-launch set in Sala B and a Porão night with a limited free-entry window.

Top Picks Tonight Blue Note São Paulo - Tuia:“25 Anos: Clássicos do Rock Rural” (MPB/folk-rock)
  • Why picked: A comfortable, seated midweek show on Paulista with a clear set concept and an early start that still leaves room for a second stop.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 – 2o andar – Consolação, São Paulo
  • Info: Blue Note show page
  • Tickets: Eventim
Bourbon Street - Blues Jam Bourbon Street (blues jam session)
  • Why picked: The most social“meet the scene” night-rotating musicians, real crowd energy, and a classic Moema venue built for live sound.
  • Start: 21:00
  • Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema, São Paulo
  • Info: Blues Jam SP (dates + time)
  • Tickets: Bileto/Sympla (event page)
Casa de Francisca (Salão) - Frevo Bixiga:“Olha o Frevo!” (frevo / big band)
  • Why picked: A very São Paulo twist on Pernambuco's most kinetic rhythm-tight horns, fast arrangements, and a seated room that still feels festive.
  • Start: Salão opens 19:30; show 21:30
  • Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Sé (Centro), São Paulo
  • Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
  • Tickets: Bileto/Sympla (event page)
Blue Note São Paulo - Antena Hits (late session)
  • Why picked: A clean, late-night“no guesswork” plan-good if you want a proper night out without doing a multi-bar crawl.
  • Start: 22:30
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 – 2o andar – Consolação, São Paulo
  • Info: Blue Note São Paulo
  • Tickets: Eventim
Also notable Casa de Francisca (Sala B) - Phylipe Nunes Araújo (album launch, seated) - Start: 21:30; Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Sé; Info: program page; Tickets: Bileto/Sympla. Casa de Francisca (Porão) - Gustavo Galo:“folhas_fruto” (standing; limited free-entry window) - Start: 21:30; Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Sé; Info: program page; Tickets: Bileto/Sympla (the program notes a limited free-entry quota earlier in the evening). Casa de Francisca (Largo) - DJ Cecyza (free, early set) - Start: 18:30; Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Sé; Info: program page. Suggested route

Route A (Paulista double): 19:30 arrive on Paulista → 20:00 Tuia (Blue Note) → quick reset nearby → 22:30 Antena Hits (Blue Note). Route B (Centro to late): 18:30 DJ Cecyza (Casa de Francisca Largo, free) → 21:30 Frevo Bixiga (Salão) → if you still want more, finish on Paulista at 22:30. Route C (Moema groove): 20:30 arrive Moema → 21:00 Blues Jam (Bourbon Street) → late-night bar stop nearby.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Pick one anchor area (Centro, Paulista, or Moema) and make just one cross-city move if you're chaining stops.
  • Casa de Francisca runs multiple rooms (Salão, Sala B, Porão, Largo). Confirm the room on your ticket or the program entry.
  • Bring ID and keep ticket QR codes saved offline for smoother entry.
  • Blue Note is seated and time-specific; arrive with a buffer if you're coming from Centro or Moema.

Note: Listings gathered for Wednesday, January 14, 2026 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the official venue/ticket page for last-minute changes.

The Rio Times

