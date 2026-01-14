São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, January 14, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight's strongest Wednesday picks: Tuia's“Clássicos do Rock Rural” early at Blue Note (20:00), the late Antena Hits session at Blue Note (22:30), the monthly Blues Jam at Bourbon Street (21:00), and Frevo Bixiga's“Olha o Frevo!” at Casa de Francisca (21:30). If you want backups in the same Centro block, Casa de Francisca also runs a seated album-launch set in Sala B and a Porão night with a limited free-entry window.



Why picked: A comfortable, seated midweek show on Paulista with a clear set concept and an early start that still leaves room for a second stop.

Start: 20:00

Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 – 2o andar – Consolação, São Paulo

Why picked: The most social“meet the scene” night-rotating musicians, real crowd energy, and a classic Moema venue built for live sound.

Start: 21:00

Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema, São Paulo

Why picked: A very São Paulo twist on Pernambuco's most kinetic rhythm-tight horns, fast arrangements, and a seated room that still feels festive.

Start: Salão opens 19:30; show 21:30

Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Sé (Centro), São Paulo

Why picked: A clean, late-night“no guesswork” plan-good if you want a proper night out without doing a multi-bar crawl.

Start: 22:30

Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 – 2o andar – Consolação, São Paulo

Top Picks Tonight Blue Note São Paulo - Tuia:“25 Anos: Clássicos do Rock Rural” (MPB/folk-rock)Bourbon Street - Blues Jam Bourbon Street (blues jam session)Casa de Francisca (Salão) - Frevo Bixiga:“Olha o Frevo!” (frevo / big band)Blue Note São Paulo - Antena Hits (late session)Also notable Casa de Francisca (Sala B) - Phylipe Nunes Araújo (album launch, seated) - Start: 21:30; Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Sé; Info: program page; Tickets: Bileto/Sympla. Casa de Francisca (Porão) - Gustavo Galo:“folhas_fruto” (standing; limited free-entry window) - Start: 21:30; Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Sé; Info: program page; Tickets: Bileto/Sympla (the program notes a limited free-entry quota earlier in the evening). Casa de Francisca (Largo) - DJ Cecyza (free, early set) - Start: 18:30; Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Sé; Info: program page. Suggested route

Route A (Paulista double): 19:30 arrive on Paulista → 20:00 Tuia (Blue Note) → quick reset nearby → 22:30 Antena Hits (Blue Note). Route B (Centro to late): 18:30 DJ Cecyza (Casa de Francisca Largo, free) → 21:30 Frevo Bixiga (Salão) → if you still want more, finish on Paulista at 22:30. Route C (Moema groove): 20:30 arrive Moema → 21:00 Blues Jam (Bourbon Street) → late-night bar stop nearby.



Pick one anchor area (Centro, Paulista, or Moema) and make just one cross-city move if you're chaining stops.

Casa de Francisca runs multiple rooms (Salão, Sala B, Porão, Largo). Confirm the room on your ticket or the program entry.

Bring ID and keep ticket QR codes saved offline for smoother entry. Blue Note is seated and time-specific; arrive with a buffer if you're coming from Centro or Moema.

Getting around & quick tips

Note: Listings gathered for Wednesday, January 14, 2026 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the official venue/ticket page for last-minute changes.