U.S. To Pause Immigrant Visa Processing For 75 Countries, Including Brazil, Uruguay And Colombia
The U.S. State Department is preparing a major immigration move: an indefinite suspension of immigrant visa processing for applicants from 75 countries, according to reporting that cites officials familiar with an internal memorandum that has not yet been made public.
Countries named in reports include Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay, Russia and Nigeria, alongside nations already facing steep odds such as Afghanistan, Iran and Somalia.
If implemented as described, the change would freeze many family reunification cases and slow employer-sponsored immigration.
A State Department spokesperson, Tommy Pigott, said the agency would use its long-standing authority to deem applicants ineligible if they are likely to become a“public charge,” signaling a tougher test of financial self-sufficiency.
Consular officers were reportedly told to deny covered applications until Washington completes a review of screening and verification.
Reporting links the push to a White House warning of new restrictions after an Afghan citizen shot two National Guard personnel in Washington late last year.
U.S. visa clampdown spreads uncertainty
The administration has also moved to end deportation protections for Somalis, expanding its removal agenda. The visa system was already tightening, with applicants' social media activity reviewed for signs of anti-U.S. views.
Key details remain unresolved. Officials have not published the full list of 75 countries, and the memo has not been released.
It is also unclear whether the pause is limited to immigrant visas or expands into tourist, student, or business categories, an ambiguity that has fueled confusion online.
For Brazil and its neighbors, the consequences could reach beyond politics. The United States is set to co-host the 2026 World Cup, and Latin American teams and fans are expected in large numbers.
Even if most visitors rely on short stays, policy shocks can still ripple through staffing, family travel, and long-term mobility.
An indefinite pause on immigrant visa processing for applicants from 75 countries is reported to start January 21, 2026.
The State Department is linking the move to stricter“public charge” determinations and a review of vetting procedures.
The timing adds friction ahead of the 2026 World Cup, while Washington argues security and enforcement come first.
