Colombia's Consumer Confidence Ends 2025 At A High Not Seen Since 2014
Key Points
Consumer confidence rose to 19.9% in December 2025, a level not seen since 2014, after a year of steady improvement.
The surge was driven more by better perceptions of current conditions than by big leaps in long-term optimism.
Major purchases still look restrained: housing and car-buying intentions improved but remained in negative territory.
There are economic turning points that show up first in markets and statistics. And then there are the quieter ones that show up in kitchens, buses, and checkout lines-when people stop bracing for the next bad surprise.
Colombia 's latest consumer confidence survey suggests the country may be entering that second kind of moment. Fedesarrollo's Consumer Confidence Index reached 19.9% in December 2025, up from 17.0% in November.
This marks a dramatic turnaround from -3.4% a year earlier, an improvement of 23.3 percentage points over twelve months. In historical context, the reading is back in territory last seen in 2014, when household sentiment was markedly stronger.
The“story behind the story” is what moved the needle. Confidence rose mainly because Colombians felt today's economy looked less punishing.
Colombians cautiously regain spending confidence
The Economic Conditions Index jumped five points in December, while the Expectations Index rose a smaller 1.5 points. In plain terms: people are starting to feel the pressure easing now, even if they are not ready to declare the future secure.
Several survey details fit that picture. The balance of respondents expecting their household to be better off a year from now climbed to 46.0, while those saying their household is better than a year ago reached 18.8.
Consumers also stayed positive on whether it is a good time to buy furniture and appliances, at 14.9-often a sign that families are replacing what they delayed during tighter months.
Yet caution remains visible: the balance for“good economic times in the next 12 months” fell to 5.5 from 10.0 in November, suggesting optimism is real but guarded.
The rebound is not evenly distributed. In confidence levels, Bogotá, Cali, Barranquilla, and Bucaramanga were positive in December, while Medellín remained slightly negative. Month-to-month changes were choppy-Bogotá rose 9.4 points, while Barranquilla fell 11.2.
Crucially, the big commitments are still on a leash. Willingness to buy housing improved but stayed negative at -8.7, and willingness to buy a vehicle remained negative at -16.5.
The takeaway for readers abroad is straightforward: Colombia's mood is improving in a way that can precede broader economic stabilization, but households are still acting like risk managers, not carefree spenders.
