Chile's Copper Bet For 2026: High Prices, Flat Output, And A $26.8 Billion Repair Cycle
Chile's miners expect 2026 copper output to stay roughly flat at 5.5–5.7 million tons, even in an“optimistic” scenario.
The industry sees prices averaging about $4.50 per pound, but warns that ore grades, productivity, and permitting still bite.
A $26.8 billion 2025–2029 project pipeline is heavy on replacement and modernization, not a pure expansion boom.
Chile is forecasting a year of strong copper prices without a dramatic jump in supply. The country's mining association, Sonami, says 2026 production should land between 5.5 and 5.7 million metric tons.
Its president, Jorge Riesco, called that range“rather optimistic,” arguing that structural pressures remain across many operations. On pricing, Sonami expects copper to average $4.50 per pound in 2026.
Chile's state copper commission, Cochilco, is slightly more conservative on price, projecting an average of $4.30 for both 2025 and 2026, while still pointing to a modest output rise to about 5.75 million tons in 2026.
The message from both is similar: the market may pay up, but new tons are not arriving quickly. The investment headline sounds big: Sonami highlighted a roughly $26.8 billion portfolio of projects for 2025–2029.
But the detail matters. Much of that money is aimed at keeping existing mines productive, fighting declining ore grades, removing bottlenecks, and adding technology. It is about sustaining supply, not flooding the world with extra copper.
That distinction helps explain why Chile remains so important to global price swings. Copper demand is being pulled by power-grid upgrades, electric vehicles, and data-center buildouts.
If supply growth is incremental, disruptions matter more. A delay, a drought-related constraint, or a labor dispute can tighten the market faster.
Company guidance reinforces the cautious tone. State miner Codelco has signaled 2026 output around 1.344 million tons, a limited increase as it pushes through large structural projects and operational constraints.
For Chile, the stakes are domestic as well as global. Mining represented about 12.3% of GDP through the third quarter of 2025, with the Antofagasta region contributing 61% of mining GDP.
Reported direct mining employment reached roughly 304,000, while fiscal contributions totaled about $5.5 billion through September 2025.
