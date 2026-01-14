Trump Calls For Somali Immigrants To Be 'Thrown Out Of USA,' Targets Rep. Ilhan Omar Yet Again

MENAFN - Live Mint) President Donald Trump on Wednesday (January 14) escalated his rhetoric against Somali immigrants in the United States, posting on Truth Social:“They should be thrown out of the USA. Get it done, NOW! That includes their loser Rep. Omar, who married her brother (gross!).”

Trump's comments come amid ongoing investigations into alleged financial misconduct involving Somali immigrant communities in the US.

Just the News reported that federal agents uncovered a massive cash movement operation originating from Somali communities. The operation involved couriers transporting hundreds of millions of dollars in bulk cash through Minneapolis and Columbus airports before sending it overseas, often routed through Amsterdam to Dubai.

Federal agents investigating a Somali immigrant operation that moved large sums of cash in suitcases from Minneapolis to overseas have uncovered a new leg of the courier network at John Glenn Columbus International Airport, a report said.

According to Homeland Security officials cited by Just the News, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers tracked and flagged approximately $136 million in bulk cash in outbound luggage at John Glenn Columbus International Airport passenger checkpoints since November 2023.

The cash was reportedly carried by US citizens of Somali origin traveling to Minneapolis or Atlanta before being sent overseas. Officials said couriers declared the money legally, as required on federal documents.“Typically, when they go to Minneapolis, they drop off the cash and then a subsequent courier travels abroad from Minneapolis to Dubai through Amsterdam,” an official familiar with the investigation reportedly told the news outlet.

Operation spans multiple Somali communities

Officials cited by the news report said that the operation appears to have involved multiple Somali immigrant communities across the West, Midwest, and South. Luggage filled with currency was ultimately consolidated in Minneapolis for international flights.

Just the News previously reported that TSA had detected nearly $700 million in cash leaving Minneapolis airport in 2024 and 2025, frequently routed through Amsterdam to Dubai, where US authorities lost tracking of the funds. Federal officials noted that during the Biden administration, TSA alerts were made but received limited follow-up until President Trump assumed office last year.

The cash movements out of Minnesota's largest airports were reportedly 90 to 99 times larger than amounts detected at major international hubs such as JFK in New York or Seattle and Atlanta, officials told the news outlet.

Link to Minnesota welfare fraud scandal

The revelations come amid a federal investigation in Minnesota into a welfare fraud scheme allegedly siphoning up to $9 billion from taxpayers, predominantly involving Somali immigrants in the Minneapolis area. The scandal has ended Governor Tim Walz's 2026 re-election plans and prompted President Trump to terminate special immigration status for Somali refugees in the US.

The House Oversight Committee has launched a major fraud probe, with the FBI and Homeland Security sending hundreds of agents to investigate. Over 90 defendants, mostly of Somali descent, have been indicted, with about half already convicted.

Rep. Ilhan Omar targeted

Trump specifically singled out Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), the first Somali-American member of Congress, accusing her of marrying her brother-a claim widely disputed and labeled misleading. Omar has previously been a vocal critic of Trump's immigration policies and his administration's approach to Somali communities.

| Trump cites 'national security' for potential takeover of Greenland