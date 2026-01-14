MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post A Very Practical Tool to Support the Entrepreneurial Tourism Sector in Costa Rica appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Currently, the Legislative Assembly is processing Bill 23 148 for the Promotion and Development of the Maritime-Terrestrial Zone (ZMT) in order to promote the development of tourism small businesses within the first 50 meters of that area, where it aims to stimulate, among other objectives, the economies of coastal regions.

The initiative represents an important step in the right direction to promote the responsible use of the Maritime Terrestrial Zone (MTZ) without that possibility implying, in any way, the construction of permanent structures or the encouragement of the already alarming increase in informal“jobs.”

For hundreds of businesses such as sodas, restaurants, surf schools, and other activities to be established -according to the proposed Law- in that part of the ZMT, they must meet conditions such as: possessing a municipal license and, additionally, removing items like furniture, chairs, or tables from the site daily.

This type of initiative already has a long history of success in several countries around the world, where it has more than proven that it revitalizes tourist attractions without causing negative collateral effects.

On the contrary, it was an ideal tool for attracting a greater number of customers, improving the income of local businesses, increasing job generatio, and boosting the demand for local goods and services from the industries and companies that supply the tourism industry.

The current legislation governing the use of the ZMT only allows the development of infrastructure and construction works in the public area, which must be approved in each case by the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, the National Institute of Housing and Urbanism, and the respective municipality.

That limitation severely hinders a better sustainable use of the beaches for the benefit of the coastal areas where the highest poverty rates in the country prevail; therefore, it is necessary to significantly improve the socioeconomic conditions in that part of the country.

Moreover, the country already has an important precedent regarding the use of public spaces with the entry into force – on March 9, 2022 – of Law 10 126 on Open-Air Commerce, which empowered municipalities to authorize patentees or licensees to temporarily develop a commercial activity in the sites adjacent to their respective establishments.

