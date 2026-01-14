MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Doctors Warn About the Importance of Early Diabetes Detection in Costa Ricans appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

It is estimated that, in Costa Rica, 1 in 5 people already suffers from diabetes. Not treating it on time increases the risk of suffering from kidney failure, blindness, and heart diseases, among others.

Did you know that a person with undetected or inadequately treated diabetes is at risk of developing complications in various parts of the body and even has a higher risk of premature death?

These are conditions that develop silently; among them, kidney failure, heart disease or risk of a stroke, blindness and other vision problems, nerve damage, among others.

On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, celebrated on November 14 experts, aim to raise awareness about the impact of diabetes on individuals and highlight opportunities to strengthen the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of the disease.

Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disease. It is characterized by an increase in the amount of sugar in the blood, and the most common types are: gestational diabetes (during pregnancy), type 1 diabetes mellitus (when the pancreas produces little or no insulin), and type 2 diabetes mellitus, which is the most common and occurs when the body becomes more resistant to insulin.

In Costa Rica, it is estimated that 1 in 5 people already suffers from this ailment. Moreover, there is concern about the increase in mortality. According to information collected by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC), in Costa Rica for the year 2022, a total of 1,989 people died from diabetes mellitus.

Of the reported deaths, 1,024 correspond to women and 965 to men. The provinces with the most deaths due to diabetes in 2022 were: San José with 610 cases, Alajuela with 412, and Cartago with 235 cases.

José Jiménez, an endocrinology specialist at Hospital CIMA, calls on the general population to adopt healthy lifestyles, which include physical activity, healthy eating, maintaining an appropriate body weight, and undergoing regular preventive health check-ups.

“If the person already suffers from diabetes, it is recommended to undergo medical, pharmacological, and nutritional check-ups regularly.” An early diagnosis, with appropriate treatment, education, and support, prevents or delays diabetes-related conditions and improves overall health,” explained Jiménez.

The specialist expressed concern as, in recent years, there has been an increase not only in mortality due to diabetes and its complications but also in the disease among minors and adolescents.

Doctors reaffirmed the importance of people approaching their health preventively.“It is important that they understand their physical and overall health, that they make proactive decisions to live better and for many more years, and that these decisions include all family members, even the youngest ones.”

Implementing lifestyle changes can help prevent diabetes in the future. And if the person already suffers from the disease, they can minimize the complications it may cause, according to the specialists among these are:



Avoiding overweight

Engage in more physical activity and avoid a sedentary lifestyle.

Good nutritional and therapeutic approach

Consumption of healthier foods (high fiber content). Avoid foods with a high percentage of calories and carbohydrates.

