Lendmark Financial Services Kicks Off 2026 With Branch Opening In Virginia, Marking Its 50Th Branch Location In The State

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) POWHATAN, Va., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark), a leading provider of personalized loan solutions, continues its expansion in Virginia, opening its first branch of 2026 in Powhatan. The lender will also offer its other financing solutions, providing loans for customers of small, independent automobile dealerships and retail businesses.

The branch is located at 1800 South Creek One, Suite E, and is expected to serve hundreds of customers, retailers, and auto dealerships in its first year. Branch Manager Lacy Bosserman will oversee the daily operations of the branch, with a focus on building strong personal relationships with customers and the surrounding community.

“Opening our Powhatan branch marks another step in strengthening our presence across Virginia,” said Danny Ritenour, Vice President of Branch Operations at Lendmark.“We're committed to being more than just a lender. We aim to be a trusted partner for individuals and local businesses, providing flexible financial solutions that help customers achieve their goals and navigate life's challenges with confidence.”

In addition to serving consumers directly, Lendmark provides financing solutions for thousands of retailers and independent auto dealerships, allowing these businesses' customers to obtain Lendmark financing. Local businesses that are interested in partnering with Lendmark to provide financing solutions for their customers should visit the branch or call 804-403-7788.

Lendmark's signature cause-related initiative, 'Climb to Cure' recently surpassed its $10 million fundraising goal in partnership with CURE Childhood Cancer, marking a decade of collaboration. This milestone reflects Lendmark's deep commitment to making a lasting impact beyond financial services. Funds raised support targeted pediatric cancer research utilized nationwide, through CURE, an Atlanta-based nonprofit.

Lendmark customers can participate by donating $1 when closing their loan. Lendmark matches the donation.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal credit and loan solutions to consumers in 23 states, including sales financial services for nearly 25,000 retailers and independent auto dealerships. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to be the lender, employer, and partner of choice by offering stability and helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Lendmark employs 2,300 people and operates nearly 550 branches coast to coast, delivering personalized service to customers with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Jeff Hamilton

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

...

678-625-3128