Infinite Hero Foundation Appoints CEO Of Liberty Military Housing As Vice President Its Board Of Directors

Mr. Rizzo joined the Infinite Hero Board of Directors in 2022 and has since played a key role in expanding the Foundation's partnerships and reach. His insight and strategic vision have helped strengthen Infinite Hero's ability to identify, fund, and advance innovative solutions that improve the lives of veterans and their families. Mr. Rizzo and his team at Liberty Military Housing have played a key role in evolving one of IHF's cornerstone events, 22 Miles To Break Boundaries, working closely with event founder Cpt Kyle Butters to expand its reach and impact on military families, and running alongside other veterans for 44 miles throughout the event weekend.

A veteran of the United States Army Reserve, Mr. Rizzo began his military career as an Intelligence Analyst before completing advanced training at Fort Sill Field Artillery Training Center and joining the 1st Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment of the 17th FA Brigade. Drawing from both his personal military experience and professional leadership in military housing, Rizzo is committed to advancing initiatives that address the mental, physical, and emotional well-being of veterans and their families.

“Infinite Hero's work is not only just about caring for our troops; it embodies the way that we honor their service and their sacrifice for our country,” says Mr. Rizzo.“I am proud to work alongside this team in continuing the organization's legacy of driving meaningful, measurable advancements in care for active duty servicemembers and veterans.”

Liberty Military Housing (Liberty) is a leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multi-family industry. Liberty provides over 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families receive exemplary service in a quality home environment fitting of their sacrifice. Liberty was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) partnership. For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit livelmh.

