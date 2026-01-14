Berman Tabacco Announces Investigation Of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berman Tabacco, a national law firm representing investors, announces that it is investigating potential stockholder claims on behalf of investors in OneStream, Inc (“OneStream” or the“Company”) regarding a take-private transaction by Hg Capital, General Atlantic, and Tidemark.

On January 6, 2026, OneStream announced that it had entered into a take-private transaction to be acquired by Hg for approximately $6.4 billion in cash with OneStream shareholders to receive $24.00 per share. Hg is partnering with minority investors General Atlantic and Tidemark while majority stockholder Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP (“KKR”) will be liquidating its stake in the Company. As part of its investigation, Berman Tabacco is examining whether certain OneStream insiders are positioned to benefit more than the average shareholder through the transaction.

Berman Tabacco is investigating whether this transaction is fair to shareholders, and whether the board of directors and/ or officers breached their fiduciary duties pursuing this transaction.

Since 1982, our firm has prosecuted hundreds of securities cases on behalf of investors. The firm and its attorneys have been recognized for their work on behalf of plaintiffs, including by Benchmark Litigation, which ranked the firm as a Top Plaintiffs' Firm and as Highly Recommended. Chambers USA recognized the firm as a leading securities litigation firm in its Securities Litigation–Mainly Plaintiff category. The Legal 500 has also ranked the firm as recommended in securities litigation. The firm has offices in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California.

