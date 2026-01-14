Pakistan Police Step Up Detentions Of Afghan Refugees

Sources in Islamabad said Pakistani police have continued detaining and forcibly deporting Afghan asylum seekers, intensifying pressure on displaced communities in the capital.

According to the sources, on Wednesday police detained several Afghan refugees from the B-17 area of Islamabad and transferred them to a temporary holding facility known as Haji Camp.

The sources said a journalist was among those detained, raising concerns about press freedom and the treatment of media workers.

Afghan refugees have previously complained of harassment, extortion and arbitrary raids by Pakistani police, particularly in areas such as Faisal Town, where officers allegedly conduct round-the-clock operations, often in plain clothes.

Rights advocates say such actions have heightened fear among refugee families, many of whom have lived in Pakistan for years and lack legal protection.

Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghan refugees for decades, but in recent years authorities have stepped up crackdowns on undocumented migrants amid economic strain and security concerns.

Human rights groups have repeatedly urged Pakistan to respect due process and international refugee obligations, warning that forced returns could expose Afghans to serious risks.

The latest detentions underscore growing uncertainty for Afghan asylum seekers in Pakistan, as calls mount for clearer policies and safeguards to protect vulnerable refugee communities.

