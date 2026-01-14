MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The World Bank has raised India's GDP growth forecast to 7.2 per cent for the current fiscal, up by 0.9 percentage points from its June projections, on the back of robust domestic demand and tax reforms.

In its flagship report“Global Economic Prospects”, the World Bank also said growth in India is projected to slow to 6.5 per cent in 2026-27.

The projection is based on the assumption that the 50-per cent import tariffs by the US remain in place throughout the forecast horizon.

“Even so, India is expected to maintain the fastest growth rate among the world's largest economies,” the report said.

The World Bank further said that despite higher tariffs on certain exports to the United States, the growth forecast has remained unchanged relative to June projections, primarily because the adverse impacts of those tariffs will be offset by stronger momentum in domestic demand and more resilient exports than previously anticipated.