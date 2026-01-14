Discussion On Book About Mughal King Cancelled, Writer Protests

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Architect-turned-writer Aaabhas Maldahiyar on Wednesday took to X to lament the cancellation of a discussion on his book about Mughal Emperor Babur at the Bhopal Literature and Art Festival (BLF).

Police apprehended that right-wing organisations would oppose the event and there would be vandalism, claimed the organisers of the festival, which was held from January 9 to 11.

Posting on X an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maldahiyar said a session on his book“Babur: The Quest for Hindustan” was cancelled after a newspaper wrongly accused him of trying to glorify Babur.

“On the basis of these baseless accusations, some so-called Hindu organisations issued serious threats, which included threats to burn my book and damage bookshops,” he said.

Maldahiyar told PTI over the phone from Bengaluru that it was unfortunate that without reading the book, the `Swadesh' newspaper published a story which led to the cancellation of the event.

The newspaper, however, claimed that they were not against the writer or the book but considered Babur to be“irrelevant”.

According to Maldahiyar, he sent a clarification to the newspaper which was not published. Subsequently, the organisers arranged a session on `Ancient Architecture', he said.

Swadesh editor Atul Tare told PTI that they had no objection to the book or the author.

“What is or is not there in the book is not an issue for us. Our protest is that Ram Mandir is already established. The flag has been hoisted. And this year, as Modi ji says, is for taking forward positive issues. This is the 150th year of Vande Mataram. It is the centenary year of the Sangh. So there should be many positive issues,” said Tare.