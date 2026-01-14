Consistency, Not Shortcuts, Says Srinagar 12Th Topper

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Sualiha Nabi, a student of Harvard Higher Secondary School, has emerged as one of Kashmir's top performers in the Class 12 Commerce stream, securing an impressive 498 out of 500 marks. Her achievement has been widely hailed as a testament to disciplined preparation, clarity of purpose and sustained academic focus.

Speaking to the media after the results, Sualiha downplayed the obsession with marks, saying success was rooted more in direction than numbers.“Marks are just a label. I have always had a clear interest in commerce and knew from the beginning that this is what I wanted to pursue,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rejecting the notion of shortcuts or overnight success, she attributed her performance to consistent effort and careful planning.“There was no magic spell. I motivated myself by watching topper interviews, stayed consistent, studied with a proper plan for six months and thoroughly revised previous years' question papers,” she added.

Sualiha emphasised the crucial role played by her teachers and parents, describing them as the two strongest pillars behind her achievement.“My teachers and parents supported me at every step. I always stayed in one-on-one touch with my teachers whenever I needed guidance,” she said.

Sharing a message for fellow students, the topper urged them to remain focused and goal-oriented.“Every student should have a clear goal in life, work towards it with dedication and move forward with purpose,” she advised.