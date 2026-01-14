Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Snowfall In Kashmir Plains Unlikely Until Jan 20: Met


2026-01-14 03:14:51
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Snowfall in the Kashmir plains is unlikely until January 20, even as a series of western disturbances is expected to affect Jammu and Kashmir from January 16, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

The weather department said minimum temperatures across the region are expected to rise gradually at many places from January 15 onwards, bringing some relief from the prevailing cold conditions.


However, the MeT office warned that moderate fog is likely to persist over the plains of the Jammu division, with dense fog expected at a few locations over the next three days, which may impact road, rail and air traffic.

According to the forecast, snowfall in the Kashmir plains remains unlikely till January 20 despite multiple western disturbances approaching the region. The first system, expected between January 16 and 18, may bring light snowfall to higher reaches and isolated light rain in the plains.

Kashmir Observer

