Home Secy Reviews Overall J & K Situation
Mohan arrived in Jammu in the afternoon on a two-day visit and straightaway headed to the Convention Centre to chair the meeting. It comes days after Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in New Delhi and directed security agencies to continue anti-terror operations in a mission mode.
ADVERTISEMENT
The meeting was attended by Tapan Deka, Praveen Kumar, G P Singh, and Nalin Prabhat, besides senior officers from the Army, police, civil administration, and intelligence agencies.
According to officials, the Home Secretary reviewed the security situation along the International Border and the Line of Control in view of a recent spurt in drone activities, with intelligence inputs suggesting attempts to push infiltrators and arms into the region, particularly under the cover of dense fog.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment