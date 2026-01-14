Home Secy Reviews Overall J & K Situation

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Wednesday chaired a high-level security meeting here to review arrangements for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations and assess ongoing anti-terror operations and drone intrusions along the borders, officials said.

Mohan arrived in Jammu in the afternoon on a two-day visit and straightaway headed to the Convention Centre to chair the meeting. It comes days after Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in New Delhi and directed security agencies to continue anti-terror operations in a mission mode.

The meeting was attended by Tapan Deka, Praveen Kumar, G P Singh, and Nalin Prabhat, besides senior officers from the Army, police, civil administration, and intelligence agencies.

According to officials, the Home Secretary reviewed the security situation along the International Border and the Line of Control in view of a recent spurt in drone activities, with intelligence inputs suggesting attempts to push infiltrators and arms into the region, particularly under the cover of dense fog.